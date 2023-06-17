Summer is here, and the sun is out. People are showing more bare skin with all the interesting (to a dermatologist) decorations hidden over winter by pants and sleeves.

One condition that becomes more obvious on those “baring” it, is idiopathic guttate hypomelanosis (IGH). The word melanosis means condition, -osis, of brown pigment, melanin. Guttate (GUT-tate) means droplike from the Latin gutta for drop. Idiopathic means just dunno where it comes from, or a definition I’ve heard over decades is idio-, the doctor’s an idiot, and -pathic, the patient is pathetic. I am not responsible for the concept.

IGH is an absolutely harmless skin condition. It appears mostly on shins and forearms, but can be on upper arms or even faces once in a while. It appears as small, whiter, less-pigmented, flat, spots of normal skin texture, usually 2-5 millimeters, but occasionally they are a bit larger. It becomes highlighted when skin tans from sun. The affected areas just don’t make as much pigment as surrounding skin, making them more obvious when the normal skin darkens. It is more conspicuous in darker skin tones that tan more.

Any gender and ethnic background may develop them. Precisely why the skin cells are too pooped to pigment and why they pop out nobody knows. There are lots of theories and opinions, from sun exposure (but what about the adjacent skin?), autoimmune processes, totally unproven, genetic factors, etc. Like bellybuttons, everyone seems to have their own idea. They commonly crop up as more birthday candles crowd the birthday cake. Perhaps 50-80% of people over 40 have them. Some references say they disappear with time. Others say over 90% have them into their eighth decade. You choose.

It was first described in 1923 by Matsumoto of Japan who saw it in the natives of Truk (not car or boat) in the Pacific South Sea Islands. It was described again from Brazil in 1951 and finally in the U.S. by two different groups in 1966.

IGH is not a sign of any other medical problem. The spots sometimes need to be differentiated from other white spot skin diseases like vitiligo, tinea versicolor, post inflammatory pigment loss, guttate scleroderma, leprosy, etc. Most cases are diagnosed by exam. A skin biopsy can be done if deemed necessary.

If you don’t look at it, you don’t know it is there. Most patients are satisfied to know all is well. Others may not like the appearance. Several treatments have been tried, all with limited success. Things like lasers, freezing with liquid nitrogen, different random topical medicines are on the list. That money might be better spent buying nice dark chocolate. It won’t darken your skin, but it tastes good.

The people I have seen with IGH have never been overly distressed by my explanation or the fact that there is nothing very effective to do for it. It you wind up having to truck with it, as do the natives of Truk, don’t let it drive you semi-nuts with worry. Just keep on truckin’, and wear your sunscreen.

