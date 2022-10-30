Healthful Hints: Influenza vaccination benefits

‘Tis the “flu season.” For the first time in 2-3 years, we need to pay some attention to that germ, as well as the still-present SARS-CoV-2, in its multiple mutations. Very simply put, influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that spreads around the U.S. every year roughly between October and May. Anyone can get it, but it is more dangerous for some people, like infants and young children, those 65 years and older, pregnant women (men, no problem), and people with certain medical conditions or a weakened immune system.

Flu can cause fever, chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headaches and runny/stuffy nose. A few might endure vomiting and/or diarrhea, which is more common in children. The complications may include pneumonia from a bacterial infection, bronchitis, and sinus and ear infections. Prior medical problems like some heart disease, cancer and diabetes can worsen with flu infection. In an average year in the U.S., thousands of people die from flu and its complications, and many more get hospitalized.

Flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related visits to the doctor each year by about 60%, if the vaccine viruses match the ones spreading in the community. Vaccination helps prevent people you live and work with from getting infected and sick. A vaccination does not guarantee complete protection from the flu. But many studies over the years have shown the reduced risk of more serious outcomes. One study analyzed data from three flu seasons and estimated being vaccinated lowered the risk of going to a hospital by 61% in people 50 and older.

This season, four different strains are included in all the nine different flu preparations. There are two type A flu viruses (H1N1 and H3N2) and two type B viruses (Victoria and Yamagata). These have all developed and circulated in years past. The biology of flu viruses is amazingly complex, with them mutating and partially mutating even in the same season. The genetic material has been typed from specimens as far back as the late 1800s. Some of the genetic material in current vaccines matches that from the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. (And we don’t need another pandemic right now!)

Each year, researchers make very educated guesses about the upcoming strains. Each year’s vaccine success depends on the luck of guessing right. Some season’s successful protection is quite high, and some is not very effective. But it is still worth a try. (Better odds than buying a lottery ticket). Overall health and age also help determine effectiveness.

The manufacturing methods involve growing viruses to harvest in either chicken eggs, a method from the 1930s; in mammalian cells, which avoids any problem with egg allergies; or via a complicated “recombinant” technique. There are eight injectable forms with killed virus or no virus in them, and one nasal spray with weakened/attenuated or “live” viruses for those who don’t want a shot. Certain people, like those with weakened immune systems should not receive it since on rare occasions it may cause an illness. The reactions possible from any flu vaccine might include a sore, red or swollen arm, headache, low fever, muscle aches, fatigue and runny nose. The best reference for questions would be your own doc.

Many people don’t feel they need the flu shot for a host of reasons. One video I watched featured a formerly healthy classroom schoolteacher who felt she had been exposed to every germ known to science from her students. She didn’t feel she needed a shot. Unfortunately, she contracted flu, was in the ICU, was intubated and almost died. She is left with brain fog and other deficits. She was advocating for everyone to get vaccinated. Her experience was unpredictable but possible for anyone. The chances of it happening to you are slim, but the vaccine makes them even slimmer. Unfortunately, it does nothing for body weight.