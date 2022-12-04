Healthful Hints: Is it COVID, flu or RSV?

You have a cough, runny nose, congestion, maybe fever and sore throat. You have a “cold”. So, what causes a “cold”? There over 200 different viruses that can infect and initiate a cold or respiratory syndrome. The ones we are concerned with this season are COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) microbes because they can have greater effects than just temporary misery. Several recent references have tried to compare and contrast these to help our understanding. We’ll give it a try, too.

They are driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses and hospitalizations. During the past two and a half years of pandemic precautions people quite effectively not only slowed SARS-CoV-2 spread down, but also drastically reduced the transmission of the more “common” RSV and influenza infections with masks (!) and physical distancing.

RSV is going through the young ages, especially babies under 6 months, because the usual pattern for a child to get infected with it and build immune memory to stop reinfections, before 2 years old. RSV can reinfect you several times over your lifetime, but it only causes a cold. The population of newborns for the last two years just weren’t exposed and infected and are getting it now in large numbers.

Influenza cases likewise were kept down with COVID preventive techniques. This year’s version of influenza A seems to be hitting rather hard. It has caused thousands of deaths in the past. COVID is still among us, still causing 300-400 deaths per day. It has the further capacity to detrimentally affect organ systems beyond lungs with some lasting problems, aka long COVID.

Cough is common to all three infections. Runny nose is more with RSV and flu, as is congestion or stuffiness. Fever is seen more with flu, especially high initially to 103-104 degrees F, and with the earlier COVID variants. Headache occurs more in flu and COVID. Sore throat is mostly a COVID feature. Sneezing happens maybe with any of them. Fatigue is more common in flu and especially COVID, with lingering fatigue sometimes for weeks. Muscle and body aches are more characteristic of COVID and especially flu. A common description of its onset is to feel “like a train hit me.”

Two symptoms thought ti be more unique to COVID are loss of taste or smell and vomiting and diarrhea. But, according to Dr. Frank Esper, pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, many viruses can affect taste and smell. Vomiting and diarrhea are found in up to 30% of children with many respiratory viruses.

The only way to identify these is by testing, which is usually via an intranasal swab or nasopharyngeal swab that goes to the back of your throat (the one that is 5 feet long and does a brain biopsy at the same time). There are two companies’ systems that can test for all three viruses with one swab. One, made in 2020, is a recently approved at-home swab test called Pixel from the company LabCorp. You can find it on a computer search, order it via FedEx, do the test, and send it back via FedEx. It tests for genetic material, is called a PCR, and is the best type.

Prevention efforts are still the best thing we have to avoid infections. Vaccines for COVID and flu are valuable even though imperfect. They are safe. The basic tactics of washing hands, especially for RSV and flu, are crucial. Sanitizing high contact surfaces helps, especially for RSV, which can last for several hours on them. Hands with viruses go to mouths and noses (because we all pick our nose. Admit it.) Masks have a place, especially for the immune compromised.

For eligible COVID patients the medicine Paxlovid may lessen symptoms and course. For flu there are 4 recommended medicines that reduce the length of the course if given early. For RSV there is nothing specific. If a baby is having labored breathing or turning blue, now is when to go to the doctor for supportive care, like oxygen in hospital.

What’s more, more than one of these viruses can infect you simultaneously. ‘Nuff to make you pull your hair out? Someone coined the term for it: “flurona.”

Dr. Esper said, “Every child runs a gauntlet of infections during the first five years of life. Navigating childhood illnesses can be challenging for parents.” Been there, done it. Fully agree. You will make it through.