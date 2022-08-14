Healthful Hints: Kid, growth, dirt (revisited)

It is summertime, and perhaps a good time take a brief break from the almost endless list of weighty world issues and woes. Around forty years ago this column postulated a theory after observing the three little boys he and their mom generated, and put forth a column positing the proposal. After somewhat wistfully seeing little boys playing and recalling their mostly magical growing years, this idea came to mind once more. Here it is, from the original Hint:

“Theory: Boys have to be dirty in order to grow. This concept seems very silly at first, even preposterous perhaps. But ponder a couple of points for a moment. Have you ever seen boys not grow? No, not if they are normal. Have you ever seen a boy who doesn’t get dirty, especially in the good ol’ summertime? No, not if they are normal. Furthermore, most youngsters seem to experience a “growth spurt” during the warmer months, a period when there is grit and grime galore. So, does the logic somehow not fit that, in order to grow, boys have to be dirty?

Forgive this irrational digression from the customary sobering thoughts offered in this space. Our children consist of three ever-growing boys. They are the only study group I have had the opportunity to observe over a long period of time.

My apologies to anyone who asks in the interest of fairness, “What about girls?” I have had no chance to study young folks of that gender. We’ve only made boys. I would surmise that the theory is equally applicable.

Many other questions “grow” out of this theory. Is dirt truly an essential factor in animal life, as in plant life? Do adults quit growing because they take so many baths? Would people grow to be 10 or 12 feet tall if they didn’t bathe too much? When you see someone quite short, do you wonder if they were made to bathe a lot as a child? Do the different types of the earth’s dirt in various locales provide different qualities for allowing growth, much the same as diets are thought to affect growth? The questions could go on and on. Or … maybe they should stop right here.”

Sometimes whimsical mental wanderings can be therapeutic, or at least feel that way. This nostalgic reminiscence was recalled after recently having the precious opportunity to see those three sons about forty years after their dirty, growing, bear cub phase, together again, listening to them sharing their memories of their brotherly “interactions” at that age. Pardon the personal reference, but don’t discard the possibility that this theory could actually be valid. Perhaps it’s time to apply for a government grant to create a larger study group, all in the sake of science …

Please try to enjoy what we have left of the “lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer” this year. We’ll be back next week with more real life, gritty medical details and narratives.