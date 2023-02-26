Many people who have had COVID-19 infections report having a cough they can’t seem to shake. A post-COVID cough lasting longer than 3 months is considered a long COVID symptom. Cough is the second most common symptom in acute COVID infections after fatigue, and occurs in approximately 50% of patients. It is usually dry and doesn’t produce a lot of mucus/phlegm.

Infectious disease director Dr. Jill Howard of ChenMed said 17-34% of patients have a persistent cough after acute COVID-19. But cough is a common symptom following a host of unrelated respiratory infections. It leads to an estimated 30 million office visits every year. And some 40% go on to pulmonary specialist’s office.

The common mechanism that starts the tussive (big word for coughing) torrent seems to be electrical impulses between airways and inflamed or irritated nerves. This produces a molecule called bradykinin (BRAD-ih-KY-nin) that drives the urge to cough. When the nerves are activated, your throat closes, and pressure in your chest increases. This build up leads to a burst of air and mucus out of lungs at around 500 mph — a speed nearly twice as fast as the world’s fastest cars.

Coughs are classified as acute (not really very cute) for 2-3 weeks, subacute from 3-8 weeks, and chronic past 8, some say 12, weeks. The best evidence to date shows that only about 2.5% of patients develop a post-COVID cough. Because there are still more than 280,000 new COVID cases a week as of early February 2023, that translates to whole lot of hackin’ goin’ on. That could be a gross underestimate because now people are doing their own home COVID testing and not visiting doctors, or not testing and just hacking away, thinking it’s “just a cold.”

Most of these lingering coughs finally disappear. It can take from a few weeks up to 12-18 months, depending on the severity of infection, individual immune status, and any underlying lung problems. It also could signal an undetected problem, the worst-case scenario being an occult lung cancer. Another unsuspected source of a chronic cough, even without prior infection, is nonsymptomatic gastric acid reflux. This can happen at night when you’re flat in bed and asleep. Talk about sneaky. If your cough is getting worse and you experience other new symptoms, or you become short of breath, seek medical attention pronto.

There is no simple fix for a stubborn cough. Making sure there is no underlying new problem is important. Some people feel better using certain inhalers. The classic prescription suppressant is Phenergan, an old antihistamine, with codeine liquid. Narcotics/opioids will suppress coughing. Over the counter products do and don’t help, per your judgment. A nonnarcotic prescription suppressant is benzonatate made in 1958, brand Tessalon perles, which is related to topical anesthetics. It may help some. Home remedies to try would be a spoonful of honey (helps the medicine go down?) or lozenges with either butterscotch or menthol and eucalyptus in them.

For the tough cases there are pulmonary rehabilitation clinics your primary doc may offer to you. For patients with lots of chronic lung diseases these can be beneficial. The gist of the discussion for the majority of COIVD and other post-infectious tussive torments is to wait it out. Should you say a chronic cough is nothing to sneezed at?