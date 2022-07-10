Healthful Hints: Natural COVID immunity or resistance?

One of the perplexing problems of this COVID pandemic that has been pondered since its beginning is the odd person out who is unquestionably exposed to the virus and never gets sick or tests positive in any way or at any time. In checking Google for references, there were a remarkable number of reports, some first person, chronicling this phenomenon. There are also studies of exposed health care workers’ T memory cells for reactivity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus even though they never produced immune reactions to the varmint.

The possibilities for innate resistance seem to boil down to two aspects. The first is prior creation of memory T cells that still live on in these fortunate folks with the definite potential to prevent this COVID virus from taking hold and producing an obvious infection. The second is the potential that individuals have some genetic make-up or aberration that doesn’t create the correct host cell membrane protein to which the virus can bind and invade cells to take up unwanted residence. That mutation has not been found yet, but is suspected. I’m trying to keep it simple …

From Great Britain’s The Guardian publication, March 7, 2022, a first-person article by a COVID researcher may be the best succinct narrative. It begins, “I’m a COVID researcher, but I’ve never tested positive. ... This is despite the fact that I work with replicating Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, for my research at university, and have school aged children. ... There is a small chance that I have never come into contact with the virus, but this is unlikely. Then, there is the chance that I have come into contact with the virus, but it was cleared quickly before it developed into the disease, called abortive infection.”

“Some people may clear the virus quickly because they have pre-existing antibodies and memory immune cells that recognize the virus. These could be cross reactive memory T cells generated previously to fight similar coronaviruses that cause the common cold.” There are four known different strains of such similar coronaviruses that foster the cold syndrome. Other studies of the so-called “never COVID cohort” of people have found these patients’ T cells to react to the COVID viruses as if they already had had that specific infection.

One such study of English health care workers who consistently remained negative for COVID showed the presence of pre-existing T cells that recognized and attacked certain protein molecules from less variable parts of the virus that coat and protect its genetic RNA, instead of the highly mutating spike protein for cell attachment. This knowledge is being used in research for different types of vaccines directed at these, rather than the spike proteins.

The other side of immunity is a mutation in the cell membrane protein that permits the virus to bind to it. For Sars-CoV-2 the protein is called ACE2. Several groups worldwide are trying to find people with such ACE2 variations that make it impossible for the virus to dock and invade. A few have been reported but not well established. The model comes from HIV work done in the 1990s. This hypothesis derives from the proof that the cell receptor chemokine receptor 5 or CCR5 on white blood cells allows the HIV virus to bind and invade those cells. Researchers found some people have a mutation in it that produces a defective receptor for HIV and prevent infection by it.

An April 7, 2022, National Geographic article highlights a Greek flight attendant who flew throughout the pandemic, exposed to several infected co-workers on planes and never tested positive. In July her partner became severely ill with COVID, and they isolated together in their studio apartment for 2 weeks. She again repeatedly tested negative, even 23 days after her partner’s confirmed infection. After he was vaccinated her partner again caught COVID. She isolated again with him for 5 days, and again developed no symptoms and continued to test negative for the virus.

She found an immunologist at the University of Athens, who was part of an international collection of researchers called the COVID Human Genetic Effort. She became part of this huge study in progress to scan the DNA of so many people with the same story of COVID immunity.

To summarize, here are the words of the British COVID researcher, “While we are still learning about what may be causing COVID resistance, we can’t be sure why someone like me hasn’t tested positive yet. But what I do know is that because of the likelihood of emerging variants, there is no guarantee that I won’t develop COVID still. Even if you’ve been lucky so far, don’t take your chances.”

For myself, I can’t remember a time in my life when I felt so happily positive about being negative (on a COVID test, that is).