A recent study from the Netherlands was published in a journal called PLOS-One, (Public Library of Science). It summarized a questionnaire survey of health care workers who had direct contact with COVID-19 patients in 2020 from two Amsterdam University Medical Centers (before a vaccine was available). It asked about them about habits or apparel that might influence COVID transmission or make personal protective equipment less effective.
The four questions chosen were about nose picking, or rhinotillexis (RT), nail biting, having a beard and wearing glasses. They were selected to see if there was any association between certain common behaviors or features and an increased incidence of COVID among health care workers. It was a retrospective, or looking back, study and accepted the responses, assuming they were pretty much honest and accurate, especially regarding the RT, which has such pervasive social stigma attached to it.
Of the 219 people who responded to the survey, 185 reported RT at least incidentally, with frequency varying between monthly, weekly and daily. SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, confirmed by testing was higher among RT HCWs (32 out of 185 or 17.3%) vs. the non-RT’s (2 out of 34 or 5.9%). No increased COVID was found for nail biting, wearing glasses or having a beard (assumed to be all male). The study did not attempt to ferret out how nose picking might transmit COVID but made speculations. These included subtle transfer of the viruses from a contaminated surface into a nostril, where the mucus traps it. Then it is absorbed systemically.
The topic of nose picking, or RT, is complicated and colored by so much general negative attitude toward it. The word rhinotillexis (RYE-no-till-EX-is) comes from rhino, meaning nose; tillein, meaning to pull; and ex, meaning out. Eleven non-human primate species practice it, as well as lemurs. (I personally like my term of nasal digital exploration and excavation.)
The excavated mucoid material is often consumed by the excavator; at least 44% of diggers do. The medical term here is mucophagy (myu-COF-ah-jee), or muco, for mucus; and phag, to eat. The habit is likely universal among little children and becomes less with social disdain (and distaste) gradually preventing some of it over the years.
How digits distribute microbes and other materials from place to place is incredibly complicated. One experiment that was shown to our medical school class was an individual who had fluorescent powder inserted into his nose in the morning and documented with a black light photo. It showed glow-in-the-dark nostrils. A second black light photo at the end of the day revealed the powder fluorescing on almost every portion of his clothing. There was no documentation of where his fingers and hands went during the day. You might call it a “glowing” illustration of how noses contribute to distribution of their contents.
Exactly how RT could produce more infections was not examined in this study. It merely showed a time association. Nasal carriage of Staph. Aureus and frequency of RT has been studied a lot more to demonstrate the practitioners of RT had a much higher rate of bacterial culture positive presence of S. aureus than those denying the habit. The current study elicited a rather incredible journalistic interest and response. In asking Dr. Google about nose picking it said it found 4,700,000 results. I confess I didn’t check them all. Let it be said the study found an observational link between RT and Covid.
You sure can try reading a bunch of the entries if you feel “nosey” enough to probe more deeply and pick the subject apart.
