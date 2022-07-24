Healthful Hints: Osgood Schlatter disease causes knee pain in growing youngsters

Osgood Schlatter disease (OSd) is a rather common condition that causes knee pain in active youngsters starting to grow into adolescents and later adults. One such 11-year-old male person in our family has begun experiencing some pain in his lower knee just below his kneecap or patella, especially when he runs or jumps. That is a classic scenario.

It is only in one of his knees so far and not disabling. On exam, it isn’t swollen, moves freely, but is tender right over the bump, called a tibial tuberosity or tubercle, below his patella when it is compressed. (Grandpa, don’t do that.) That is where his patellar tendon attaches to his tibia bone to raise his leg. We have bony bumps where muscle tendons attach on most long bones.

The condition was described in 1903 (curiously in the same year) independently by Robert Osgood, an American orthopedist and Carl Schlatter, a Swiss surgeon, hence the double label. The top of a youngster’s tibia has a cartilage growth plate, like most long bones. As the magical transformation from kid to big kid (not always adult) occurs, that softer cartilage turns into harder bone. Where the tendon grows into the growth plate is where the inflammation, swelling and pain occur.

It is classed as an “over-use” injury. The idea is that the kiddo running, jumping and stretching that point stimulates the reaction. It is more common in boys than girls, and seen much more in those involved in the sport types that require a lot of flexing and extending knees under pressure. The patellar tendon is actually just an extension of the four front thigh muscles called the quadriceps that hook into and through the kneecap. So, squatting, bending, extending, sprinting, or running uphill all put real tension on that bone bump/tendon connection.

The tibial tubercle starts turning into bone in girls around ages 10-12 and boys 12-14. With repeated forceful traction it can actually develop microscopic tears. Rarely, it can produce a pulling off fracture of the tubercle. OSd appears often during periods of sudden growth spurts. The prevalence in males 10-15 years is about 11.4% and in females 8-13 years 8.3%. It shows up in both knees in 20-30% of those affected.

If the exam is typical with a tender tubercle either from pressure on it or when bending that knee, and the bump might be a little larger than the unaffected knee, then X-rays add little information. They can be appropriate to rule out other knee pain causes like a patella tendonitis, infection in the tibia or growth plate, and a couple other uncommon issues.

Treating OSd mainly consists of resting the knee, icing it a lot, and maybe taking the common over the counter anti-inflammatories like Tylenol or ibuprofen, etc. Getting an energy packed sports-minded teen to avoid activity can be a challenge and battle. Doing modification of athletic routines and allowing a modest amount of pain may be a compromise. It will seldom produce long-term damage per several references. Often stretching exercises of both front and back leg muscles, quadriceps and hamstrings to increase flexibility (if they are tight and won’t allow full range of motion) can help.

The outlook is most always good. The pain and problem slowly dissipate as growth stabilizes, and the cartilage becomes bone. Surgery is rarely needed. However, if pain persists after growth ceases, there might be bone fragments around the tubercle that need removal. If the rare pulling away avulsion fracture occurs, surgery may be needed. While recovery is slow, most patients are eventually free of pain.

When doing my history on the patient mentioned above. to find what hurt where, I avoided phrasing my question, “Where did you hurt yourself?” If you do ask that of a blubbering wounded warrior, you often get an answer with a hand pointing “over there.” I have done that. It taught me to say, “Take one finger, and show me where it hurts.” That works better.