A hawk-eyed reader sent me a reference to a paper just published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. It reported their data collected about the spread of a yeast called Candida (CAN-di-duh, meaning clear or white) auris (Latin for ear). Data collected from local and state departments in our country were obtained from records of nursing homes, health care facilities and other collective living locations.

They were looking for the number of infections and deaths from C. auris, and random samples from skin and clothing of those residents/patients for the presence of the yeast, called colonization. C. auris was first identified in 2009 from the ear canal of a Japanese woman in a Tokyo hospital. There’s no information about why the culture was done. It was found to be resistant to a crucial antifungal antibiotic. The first three disease-causing case reports came from South Korea in 2011. The first U.S. case occurred in 2013 but was not reported until 2016. That year, officials reported 33 cases.

The reason for the report is that the organism has multi-drug resistance, sometimes to all known antifungal antibiotics. The paper fostered a flurry of news articles. One headline on the article from the Washington Post republished in the Mar. 22, 2023, Minneapolis Star-Tribune read “Deadly fungus spreads in the U.S.”

The Washington Post report further elucidates: “The fungus, Candida auris, is a form of yeast that is usually not” (!) “harmful to healthy people but can be a deadly risk to fragile hospital and nursing home patients. It spreads easily, can infect wounds, ears, and bloodstream. Some strains are so-called superbugs because they are resistant to all three classes of fungal antibiotics.” It doesn’t seem to bother healthy people with intact immune systems. Those fragile patients with other medical problems in homes and hospitals are at risk. Between 30-70% of hospitalized people with bloodstream infections will die, the CDC estimated.” THAT is the essence of the adjective “deadly” here.

It is also difficult to eradicate in a medical facility once it has colonized floors, walls, bedding, curtains and all other surfaces. It lasts a long time there, to be transmitted by unwitting contact. It necessitates cleaning everything with bleach and ultraviolet light.

The goal of the study was to try to identify where it has spread and how it has increased in numbers. It reported the number of infections increased by 59% or 765 from 2019 to 2020, and then by an additional 95% or 1,471 in 2021. They also found the incidence of people not infected but colonized (carrying it on their skin or clothes with the potential to transmit it to someone vulnerable) increased by 21% from 2019, and by 209% to 4,041 in 2021 compared to 1,310 in 2020. It has now been detected in over half the states.

Some data show that C. auris may have appeared a decade before 2009, mis-identified as another Candida. Dr. Graham Snyder at the Pittsburgh Medical Center, who was not involved in the study, said this is the pattern of these kinds of microbes. “Often they start out extremely rare, then they emerge in more and more places and become widespread.” The goal is to find where the critter is lurking and struggle to keep it from going farther. “That’s partly why the CDC is sounding the alarm.”

Two different infectious disease experts referred to an HBO drama, “The Last of Us,” where a real-life fungus that creates “zombie ants” adapts to a warming climate and infects humans, unleashing a zombie apocalypse. Both doctors hasten to reassure us that it won’t happen with this yeast. But the study does establish that, along with millions of other microbial resident that “there’s a fungus among us.”