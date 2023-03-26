A new peer-reviewed study from the University of Florida has just been published in the American Chemical Society’s journal “Environmental Science and Technology.” It analyzed 21 brands of toilet paper for a group of chemicals labeled PFAS. An innovation first introduced in the late 1930s, they represent either over 9,000 or 14,000, depending on the reference, of man-made chemicals that are in everything, including us.

The concern is that they have been linked to potential medical issues such as liver damage, kidney disease, thyroid problems, metabolic issues, male infertility, certain cancer types, autoimmune disorders, gestational diabetes (during pregnancy) and others according to the reference. Their most noted product was/is Teflon, the (in?)famous nonstick coating on cookware. They are called “forever chemicals” because it takes forever for them to degrade.

PFAS have been used in a variety of products like nonstick cookware, cleaning products, stain resistant carpeting and fabrics, cosmetic products, water repellent clothing, products that are oil-, grease- or water-resistant, firefighting foam and paper. They are used in the “wetting process” of paper manufacturing. They are still in recycled paper when the original material is used.

From all these sources PFAS enter groundwater, which, in turn, becomes our drinking water. The current study is not the first to analyze toilet paper for PFAS. But it did collect 21 brands from North America, western Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It also collected waste sludge from those areas, which would contain the TP residues. Testing for 34 compounds, researchers found six. One type, 6:2diPAP, represented most of the residues. This is especially important because it degrades into more harmful PFAS and PFOS compounds. It made up 91% of the PFAS in toilet paper and 54% in sludge.

The researchers wrote, “Our results suggest that toilet paper should be considered as a potentially major source of PFAS entering waster systems. ... The use of toilet paper, whether it is flushed down the toilet or disposed of with trash, varies regionally as a function of cultural norms, economic means and sanitation infrastructure.”

In the U.S., Canada and western Europe, annual use ranges from 15 to 26 kilograms (33 to 57 lbs.) per person. In Latin America, China and Africa it is about 2-10 kg. For the U.S., the total of 332 billion people would be more than 19 billion pounds of waste paper flushed annually! Not necessarily flushed with pride.

The goal of the study was to assess the amount of PFAS flushed into sewage. The results showed it likely creates a significant source of water pollution. The study did not make any attempt to consider health implications from toilet paper usage. That might be another researcher tale.

Are there any options to lessen PFAS contamination? Sadly, recycled material contains them. One brand called Who Gives a Crap toilet paper makes both recycled bamboo products. As of March 14, the EPA is proposing the first-ever national drinking water standard to limit six PFAS. That would be a start, but a drop in the bucket literally.

The entire topic is far more complicated than this discussion, both scientifically and politically. You may think it is a “crappy study” and the research has reached “new bottom,” but it is a valuable piece of information to try understand our predicament, and what we can do to help remedy it. Maybe we should all invest in add-on bidets for our home toilets? Happily, they didn’t suggest a return to the use of corn cobs and outhouses, like the old days. That’s my corny ending for this column.