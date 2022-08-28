Healthful Hints: Polio perspective, past and present

The story of polio infection and its possible deadly and disabling paralysis outcomes are medical tales and now almost legends in the fading human memory since its near conquest by vaccines. But the virus is rearing its ugly head in a couple places in the world. For those of us who grew up in pre-vaccine times we recall the sheer terror induced by the specter of getting polio and maybe winding up in an iron lung.

For those blessed with the current incredible polio-preventing vaccines, you must respect those times in summers past when entire social community calendars were canceled due to fear of an outbreak. For instance, in Winona in 1916 the rest of the season of the Winona Municipal Band was canceled due to polio’s appearance in town. Many, many other instances are well documented. It may be time for a brief review of the disease and its devastation because it is so important to not forget past history.

The current stir comes mainly from a case of a previously healthy 20-something-year-old man in Rockland County, New York, who in June developed fever, stiffness and leg paralysis, and tested positive for polio. In Jerusalem, Israel, an unvaccinated 3-year-old suffered paralysis from an infection. In June, British officials reported detecting polio viruses in sewage/waste water but have had no documented infections to date. It has also now been found in the wastewater of Rockland and Orange counties in New York. The countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria still have areas of endemic infections. The causes are quite complex and include resistance to vaccination.

The medical recapitulation of the infection goes sort of like this: it is primarily spread via the fecal-oral route. Less than perfect hand hygiene, which is more common than not, allows viruses passage from contaminated hands and perhaps food or water to your mouth and down your gullet. Less common is ingesting it via cough or sneeze droplets. It binds first to oral mucous membranes, then finds its way into your intestinal cells. It is one of many enteroviruses. Enteron (EN-ter-on) means gut. Only humans can get it. (Fido says thanks!)

Most people, about 70-75%, experience an asymptomatic infection, but they can still shed the virus for about 2 weeks via feces. About 25% will get an intestinal picture, aka “stomach flu,” with sore throat, fever, headache, nausea, tiredness, stomach pain for maybe 2-5 days, and done. About 1% have the virus migrate from gut into their central nervous system. Around 1-5 out of 100 people develop a meningitis, (brain covering infection) or actual encephalitis (brain tissue infection). About 1-5 in 1,000 cases progress to paralytic disease.

Here, muscles become weak, floppy and poorly controlled, and finally completely paralyzed. It most often involves legs, but may attack muscles of arms, head, neck and/or diaphragm. In those who develop paralysis, 2-10% die when it affects the breathing muscles. The word polio comes from the Greek word for gray because the motor nerve tissue is gray. Myelitis means inflammation of the actual nerve tissue. Once these motor nerves become inflamed, they may die, being replaced with scar tissue, and permanent paralysis. A minority of those paralyzed have some degree of recovery. But there is no treatment to make that happen. Then there is also the post polio syndrome to worry about years later, which can also cripple the person at that time, if not in the first place.

Polio cases fostered the creation of large rehabilitation clinics in hospitals. One of the pioneering ones was begun by Sister Elizabeth Kenny in Australia in 1942 to try to rehabilitate victims with heat packs and careful exercise. In reality, there is no specific treatment for polio once it infects. The vaccine story is voluminous and fascinating, but too much for here. Jonas Salk’s injectable killed/inactivated vaccine came out in 1955.

The Albert Sabin oral weakened/attenuated vaccine in drops came in 1961. The latter has long been known on rare occasion to produce a case of polio. It has not been used in the U.S. since 2000. There’s so much more to tell. The Sabin vaccine has done the almost miraculous task of eliminating polio worldwide, even at the cost of it causing a few actual cases.

But why get our undies in a bunch with just a couple cases popping up in New York, Jerusalem, etc.? Because to think even a little about another wave of such a devastating disease returning in any degree terrifies those of us who lived through it. Just maybe an analogy might be algebra. For those of us who took it in school, lived through it never understanding it completely, likely never having to use it again, even the remote possibility of being forced to take it again may bring total terror to your brains, almost as much as getting polio, maybe. And, perhaps not.