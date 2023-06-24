With a unanimous vote, the 21 members of the U.S. FDA’s vaccine committee recommended an update to the COVID-19 vaccine to better match the strains currently dominating infections in the U.S. and world.

The current bivalent (two strain) vaccine is designed with the original virus from 2020 and the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. The various variants now are almost all different versions of the XBB omicron variant family. The XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.16 account for 95% of identified infections. All XBB strains are closely related, as well as rising ones like XBB.2.3, and differ only by two or three mutations. Therefore, they are thought to appear the same to our immune systems.

The committee heard from the three vaccine manufacturers approved in the U.S,. Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna and Novavax. They all provided data from their prototype vaccines against XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.16 already tested that showed roughly equally “robust” levels of antibodies against either version of the virus, and XBB.2.3. as well. The monovalent (single strain) vaccine stimulated higher antibody levels than the older bivalent one. (Skip the scientific explanation for now.)

The scientific consensus among the FDA, the World Health Organization and at least two other international infectious disease experts concluded that a single XBB strain reformulation “was adequate to ensure cross-reactivity against current dominant and emerging strains.”

Then come the questions of who should get a new vaccine to benefit from it, how frequently and even if a vaccine re-do is needed. Part of the problem is this virus mutates quickly and very unpredictably compared to most mutational viruses like influenza, which is predictably seasonal. It’s a complete unknown if the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will become that predictable or not, given our prior experience and the degree of immunity the general population has built up over the last three years.

People have much higher levels of immunity than when vaccines were first introduced, both from the shots and actual infections. That protection comes not just from antibodies to specific variants, but from T white blood cell lymphocytes. They form immune memories of prior infections from several variants and produce longer lasting and broader protection that can be activated many years later. Some people who had the original SARS virus infection still have T cells that can react to that virus. This was shown early in the pandemic.

Because T cell immunity is preserved, Dr. Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an expert in viruses and vaccines, questioned whether everyone would need to get an updated vaccine on a regular basis. A counter to that concept is that boosting the immunity of “the herd” helps everyone in it.

We always seem to be playing catch-up with our microbial cohabitants. As a former director of the National Institutes of Health said, “Maybe we are going to be (continually) chasing this one.” It seems more or less inevitable that the new “and improved” vaccine is going to come later this year.

These mRNA vaccine versions are the safest immunizations to come along in a while, even if they are not totally devoid of reactions. There are a lot of “sticky points” with any vaccine. But usually the shot is better than not, compared to the disease and death from COVID and so many other microbes for which we have vaccines. If you have seen the misery and even fatalities from infections like measles, mumps and polio (and I am old enough to remember them) it’s “worth a shot.”