Healthful Hints: Rumors of COVID's demise greatly exaggerated

COVID isn’t over yet.

A recent Jan. 15 article in the Guardian newspaper online discussed the renewed presence and increase in COVID cases in the past several weeks. This also caught my eye because of the recent cases popping up in folks we know and in the news. One public figure was Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, who tested positive for COVID and was reported to have “mild symptoms.”

Another was a fully vaccinated person who just caught her first known case and passed it on to her 95-year-old mother, for whom she provides care. She was formerly in the medical field. Her sister came to take over and also contracted it. The three all have moderate cases by report.

Another story is of four males driving in a car together from Minneapolis to Green Bay and back to spectate a headbanging athletic event. One was unvaccinated, the other three had the full program of shots. One of the vaccinated, a 40-something-year old, came down with COVID, was quite sick and had some lingering symptoms, while the other three had nary a sniffle.

Another was a schoolteacher who just got his third COVID case after complete vaccinations. He had a rough case in later 2020 and a milder one in 2021. This variant has laid him low for well over a week. His wife also teaches and contracted it about a week after he did, but their two teenage sons are fine. And there are other examples.

To summarize, where we truly are in the evolution of our association with SARS-CoV-2 in its many viral variant incarnations is virtually impossible. The different mutations that created the alpha, delta and omicron variants and their subtypes have bred rather different disease patterns and severities and immunity levels in the population, likely dependent on the amount of infection induced and vaccination produced immunities.

The article says new COVID admissions are now at the fourth highest of the pandemic, per the CDC, and nothing like the 2022 January surge, but similar to last summer’s surge. COVID deaths rose 44% from 2,705 the week ending Jan. 4 to 3,907 the week ending Jan. 11. Wastewater analyses are showing a large surge also, similar to summer 2022. Neil Sehgal, assistant professor in the U. Maryland School of Public Health, notes we have same tools to curb the subvariants like XBB.1.5, the most communicable variant to date, with bivalent vaccines, masks, ventilation and antiviral Rxs. Why not use them?

But, says Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Healthcare Association, “We’re fighting a lot of misinformation and also some political missteps when it comes to the vaccines.” The uptake has been pathetic on the new booster. He said when President Biden declared the pandemic was “over” last September, it likely stalled public enthusiasm for the new booster, even though he received his booster in a photo-op. Dr. Sehgal called the declaration “an unforced error.” “I think the majority of people who aren’t masking today just don’t know they should.”

Then, there’s the other perspective mirrored by a new Jan. 25 article in Time magazine by Daniel Halperin, a copiously published epidemiologist from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, “COVID is no longer a public emergency.” The essence is that we are often now reporting data about COVID cases and deaths of people in hospitals dying with a COVID infection but not from the infection directly. It’s too intricate a discussion for here.

It’s so hard to understand where we are in this constantly fluctuating flow of viral variants and their infections. Dr. Peter Hotez, now a rather well-known COVID expert and vaccine developer at Baylor University, just said in the Houston Chronicle that the omicron variants are not “mild.” What’s a mother (or father) to think? Maybe consider others around you, as well as yourself, and consider a booster vaccine, and wearing a mask in crowded places? It keeps your “nosey” warm and less liable to pick up a cold. Way too much information for today, but give it a think. Thanks.