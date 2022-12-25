Healthful Hints: Share a memory for Christmas

It’s the time of year when you start scratching your skin because it’s dry and itchy, and your head because you are trying to figure out gifts for folks (and maybe also your scalp because it’s itchy, too, which is called seborrheic dermatitis, not just dry and flaky).

Of course, a medical column should focus on things that make people feel better. (Get ready. It may be a bit sappy, but you can handle it.) A fond memory of someone is a gift to and for that person, whether or not that someone is still around. AND it is also a gift to yourself because by remembering an event or mannerism or even a warm fuzzy feeling about Uncle Dave or Grandma, it can make you feel better for a short while. It improves your quality of life for the nonce (as I told our three sons as kids, look it up.).

It is simple, but it says it all about what we are here for, and that is to help each other. It’s rather problematic to keep positive things in our consciousness when reading about the politicians playing their games instead of taking care of the common weal (look it up?), or the killings and torturing by despotic dictators as we speak and read, and small inhumanities we do to each other on purpose or simply thoughtlessly. (Is this sounding almost like a sermon?)

But recalling a fond memory of someone is a way to hold that person close to you and give him or her much more life beyond their terrestrial tenure. That person would appreciate it. When the memory of someone goes on, so does the person for the moment you remember them. As the Irish saying goes, “Someday the memory of your loved one will bring a smile to your face before a tear to your eye.”

You as well have lived that time a little longer and the recollection might make you a little happier. When you are approaching the shorter end of your earthly existence, these kinds of memories can become more frequent and richer. It is not too soon at any age to start banking them.

Yup, it’s sappy, but sincere, simple and satisfying to let yourself take time to enjoy such reminiscences. Sharing such a memory with someone else at the right time can make it a gift for a third person, too. Is now the right time? We’ll see. Here it goes.

Every year, I fondly recall my dad at Christmas (and at other times, too) when Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer reappears. The Christmas story of Rudolph was created by Robert L. May as an assignment from the department store chain Montgomery Ward, who published it in 1939 for their annual Christmas offering. Johnny Marks, May’s brother-in-law and well-known songwriter and radio producer, adapted it to a song. It was first sung on New York radio in fall 1949 by Gene Autry, a very famous “singing” cowboy of movies back then.

I remember getting that record as a 45 rpm (revolutions per minute) and listening to it over and over. I also remember old Dad telling me this story when I was 6 years old: “Have you ever heard of Robert the Brown Nosed Reindeer? He could run as fast as Rudolph, but he couldn’t stop as quick.” That was old Dad. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree?

That’s my annual gift to and for both of us. Merry Christmas.

IN PHOTOS: UW-La Crosse donates gift baskets to health care workers Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations