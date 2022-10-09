Healthful Hints: Shin splints 2022

Shin splints (SS) is a term coined long ago to describe pain in the front of someone’s leg (shin), along the edge of a shin bone or tibia. It is mostly on the inside edge at different points where the back tibial muscle attaches but can also happen along the outer edge where the front tibial muscle attaches. The medical designation for SS is medial tibial stress syndrome.

The pain is thought to come from microscopic tears of the muscle insertion into the bone covering or periosteum and/or the bone itself.

It seems to show up after sudden changes in levels of physical exertion when stress is put on those muscle-bone connections by high impact or repeated pounding leg movements.

The groups most prone to SS are runners, dancers, gymnasts, and military recruits who must do a LOT of long marches especially in basic training.

The idea is that the force produces these microscopic tears in the attachments. The pain is either dull or sharp when active but goes away when resting. If there is persistent tenderness at one place, the pulling could have created a stress fracture in the tibia. It may not show up on standard X-ray so an MRI or bone scan may be needed.

Diagnosis is generally done by history and physical exam. Other things to consider in defining the pain’s cause would be stress fracture; compartment syndrome, where calf muscles swell enough from the extensive strain to cut off the blood supply from small vessels because the tough, fibrous muscle covering doesn’t give; and another couple rare birds.

Our tissues have a magic repair system to counter the microscopic damage that does occur. Yet, when the strain outstrips the system’s capabilities, the tissue sends a S.O.S. distress signal in the form of pain. This situation is classified in the “overuse syndrome” category.

If SS “trips up” your activity, the essential advice is, if it hurts, don’t do it. Initially rest and ice applications are first line treatments, along with anti-inflammatory oral medicines like ibuprofen, aspirin or naproxen, if you can take them. The acronym RICE applies here: rest, ice, compression comfortably with a compressive bandage and elevation for a few days. When the pain improves, you can begin gentle stretching exercises. Rolling your shins with a foam roller may help. To get back into “shape” let the lack of pain, or positively stated comfort, be your guide.

The hardest part of therapy is to avoid the activity that made you hurt. For athletes, generally being out of the sport for about two weeks seems enough, unless you’re a repeat offender. To exhaust your pent-up energy during the wait, try a non-weight bearing activity like biking or swimming (unless you can’t swim).

To prevent a recurrence when re-starting your chosen sport, begin slowly and gently; stretch before AND after exercise. Wear shoes that fit well with good shock absorbing capability; try to avoid running on slanted or uneven surfaces; do strength exercises for those leg muscles; and do not “exercise through the pain.”

Unfortunately, people with “flat feet” and females seem more prone to SS (unintentional gender discrimination).

Around these parts, the pain’s S.O.S. may stand for some variation of “Sit Outside, Sipping your sarsaparilla and swatting mosquitoes. On the other hand, this could lead to another overuse syndrome called “mosquito elbow,” well known to the denizens (and the Anderzens and the Peterzens…) of the “upper Midwest.”