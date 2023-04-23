Happy Earth Day a day late (and several dollars short). A small thing to celebrate this year is that the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for 6 PFAS or per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances.

It was announced on March 14. There are thousands of PFAS now, made originally by chemical companies 3M and Dupont-Chemours in the 1930s and ’40s and ’50s. Chemours has been spun off, and is still producing PFAS or forever chemicals.

Initially PFAS were amazing because they resisted grease, dirt water, etc. The name Teflon is the poster child for PFAS. Over time they have become associated with causing diseases like bladder cancer, kidney cancer, testicular cancer, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, and more. The wrench in the deal is that the voluminous research evidence for their causal role is all indirect. There has yet to be a direct cause and effect relationship proven. This gives opponents of regulation a weapon for resistance.

The first forever chemicals had long carbon chains with fluorine chemical bonds which were one of the strongest ever created by people, and almost impossible to be broken down in nature. Hence, their label forever. They have permeated ourselves and our environment so completely that it is seems to some an insurmountable task to get rid of them. At least 98% of people worldwide have PFAS in their bodies. Yet, the proposed regulation gives us a glimmer of hope.

The regulation focuses on two of the most studied and notorious compounds, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS). It also includes four others that seem to be found together when water samples are analyzed. The proposed regulation includes both a non-enforceable maximum contaminant level goal, and an enforceable standard or maximum contaminant level for PFOA and PFOS. The evaluation of the other four chemicals would be done together and called a hazard index. More bureaucratic gibberish that is hard to explain.

In announcing the regulation, the EPA administrator Michael Regan said new restrictions on those pollutants would “prevent thousands of deaths and prevent tens of thousands of serious PFAS-related illnesses. … These toxic chemicals are so pervasive and so long lasting in the environment that they’ve been found in food, soil, water even in the most remote corners of our planet.” He characterized PFAS as “one of the most pressing environment and public health concerns in the modern world.” The EPA is holding a 60-day public comment period for the rule.

The rule has already generated resistance from the Minnesota-based company 3M. A spokesperson for the company wrote in an email that the EPA’s water rules “lack a sound scientific basis.” By the way, 3M already settled a PFAS lawsuit in 2018 with the state of Minnesota for $850 million.

The American Water Works Association represents the country’s largest publicly owned water utilities and has already commented on the incredible cost of setting up and controlling PFAS in those systems. It said taxpayers and communities would have to shoulder the vast majority of those costs. The American Chemical Council, which represents chemical manufacturers said in a public statement that it has serious concerns with the underlying science used to develop the proposed standard, and that “these low limits of PFAS will likely result in billions of dollars in compliance costs.” OK, should the manufacturers have to pay for the damage?

The proposal is hardly a done deal, but it seems a step in the right direction, sorely needed medically and environmentally, as Mr. Regan said in his March 14 news conference. The slogan from Dupont in 1935, which became “Better living through chemistry,” may not always work that way. Unless perhaps it involves making edible chocolate products. Let’s make every day Earth Day.