Healthful Hints: Symptoms and significance of omicron BA.5 and BA.4 variants

It is likely that you have recently known of folks who have been infected with COVID. The omicron variant BA.5 has become the dominant one in the U.S., as in a majority of countries worldwide. For our discussion we’ll include its close kin BA.4 with only a few different mutations in the same category.

With these current mutations we have entered a period of the pandemic with much less fear of severe disease and death, unlike the initial encounter in 2020, the bad old days. The evolution of the viral variant mutations and our evolving immune capabilities from vaccines and infections have redesigned the medical realities to be less devastating. Still a few hundred people are dying from COVID each day, and others are having to go to the hospital, but not with the same likelihood of being on a respirator and dying.

Per Dr. David Dowdy of Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, “Just as the virus is adapting, so too are our bodies. It’s not like with every variant things are getting worse. If anything, our bodies are getting smarter, and we’re seeing fewer and fewer serious infections.”

The typical (key word) symptoms have changed somewhat from the original, then the alpha, beta and delta strains. The more common symptoms now would be, not in order of appearance or importance: sore throat, cough, runny nose, congestion, fever, headache (sometimes really bad), muscle pain and fatigue, often marked and lingering. These can be so much like a “cold” it’s hard to differentiate them without a COVID test. So if you are wondering, get one. Don’t just assume it’s “a cold.” There are over 200 viruses that cause that constellation of symptoms. The sore throat can be severe enough to suggest strep throat infection.

The earlier curious loss of taste and smell seldom happens with these strains, but can. We just spoke with a couple who are recovering from COVID, and have lost their smell and taste. Both are wiped out by the exhaustive fatigue, a complaint I’ve heard from the last six people I know who have contracted COVID in the last six weeks. This is totally atypical of a “summer cold,” (as if a cold in summer is any better than one the winter.)

The big difference between omicron cousins and prior variants is they evolved to lack a certain cell receptor that permits binding to lower respiratory tract tissue, aka lung, but they preferentially lock on to and invade upper airway, trachea, and nose cells. This may account for the Omicron generated infections being less dastardly. The number of BA.5 mutations in the infamous spike protein that attaches to our cells to gain entry is more than any other variant has. We have not developed enough immune recognition of them all to “neutralize” the virus. However, once infected with BA.5, 4, or others, it’s assumed that you can’t be re-infected by that exact same varmint variant. It would come from another one of the gang.

If these infections are not as serious during the episode, are they still important? Yes! According to a U. of California, Davis medical school entry, “New research finds that with each repeat [additional] COVID infection, even asymptomatic, your risk for complications increases. These include: stroke, heart attack, diabetes, digestive and kidney disorders, and long-term cognitive impairment, including dementia. Each re-infection also carries the risk of long COVID, or ongoing COVID symptoms that can last for weeks or months.

If you do get infected, is it worth it to seek medical care? Yes. For the more vulnerable like those who are immunocompromised, elderly, etc, the drug Paxlovid, or certain antibodies given intravenously can modify the viral effects. And, it is good public health practice for your family, and everyone around you. The more people who get infected, the more likely we are to allow new variants to mutate. Do we need another humdinger to pop up to inflict another wave/surge of medical misery and mayhem? No! Everyone is just done with this whole 2½-year mess. But the virus may not be done with us because it seems to want to survive in some manner using us as unwilling hosts. Currently the infection/fatality rate for COVID is higher than that for influenza. Even if this ratio falls to the level of seasonal flu, it could plausibly kill 100,000 Americans each year, a lot!

Fall and winter will be another test of which way the viral winds will blow and mutate when we hunker down together inside. We need to be prepared by continuing to exercise some public health cautions. I guess even the New England Journal of Medicine is getting prepared for winter. In the June 9, 2022, edition is a review article on diagnosis and treatment of frostbite. Huh? Guess you gotta be ready already.