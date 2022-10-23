Healthful Hints: Take action for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in the U.S., the word “National” is hooked on to the front — so NBCAM. It is an international annual campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease, and to raise funds for research into its cause, diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Like any event meant to highlight a medical problem that causes detrimental results, every day should generate awareness to prevent it.

NBCAM was created in 1985 as a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical/drug division of the British Imperial Chemical Industries (now part of the company AstraZeneca, producer of several anti-breast cancer drugs). The aim of NBCAM from the start has been to promote mammography as the most effective weapon to detect and fight breast cancer (BC).

One reference said that after skin cancer, BC is the most common female cancer with 287,850 cases of invasive BC in 2022. Early detection is the best tool yet to prevent deaths.

Self-exam is such an easy process. But you have to DO IT with regularity, maybe once a month to become familiar with your own breasts’ lumps and bumps in order to recognize a change.

Perhaps almost half of female breasts are classified as dense, either with fat or fibrous tissue or both, causing lumpiness.

Mammography is the main screening tool. It has imperfections in technique, but those are beyond this space to discuss.

It was begun in 1913 when a German surgeon x-rayed 3,000 removed breast/mastectomies to establish the differences between cancerous and non-cancerous tissue. Like all facets of BC, its development is a fascinating story in itself.

It is currently a standard for exam, with various recommendations for different age groups and medical variations like family history.

I can cite two poster children for its role in detecting unknown tumors early to allow elimination and, with hope, cure. One is the well-known television reporter Katie Couric, who wrote on her Sept. 28 media blog of her startling diagnosis on June 28 this year. As with all her reporting, her story is very clear and informative. Her mammogram showed a tumor larger than expected. Her prognosis is good according to her reporting. Her blog was written to support NBCAM and exams.

Another person I know well, a nurse, had some family history of lethal BC, and had a “routine mammogram.” In 2019 it discovered a 1-centimeter growth she was totally unaware of.

It was removed. But with tissue molecular typing it was determined she had to be treated with the whole arsenal of chemotherapy, etc. She is a sincere advocate of screening.

The entire issue of breast density, diagnosis, and increased cancer susceptibility in dense breasts is not all settled. Couric’s doc said seeing her mass was like “finding a snowball in a field of snow.”

The nurse’s radiologist was complimented heavily by other docs for his keen detection of that small lump in dense tissue.

Critics of mammograms cite the “false positives” that create so much consternation and cause seemingly pointless distress. That controversy is also beyond this short space.

I am keenly familiar with one woman’s family history. There are many cases on her mother’s side, with four survivors in first-degree relatives. Her doc last year suggested maybe there was no need for mammograms anymore. But, if they were my breasts, I would want to keep checking.

And don’t forget male breast cancers. While commonly overlooked, I knew one guy who died from it, and another who had a BC that I found on exam as an asymmetric lump under his nipple. It was biopsied and identified as BC. He had a mastectomy and did well.

Without trying to stir up undue fears, NBCAM is worthy and worth heeding. When it comes to doing your self-exams and medical maintenance mammograms, do it. Don’t be dense about it.