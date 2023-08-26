A couple of recent medical emails have referred to a survey study done by a group of Polish dermatologists to try to identify what, if any, problems people with known psoriasis had experienced when they got tattoos. They sent out a questionnaire survey and received 150 responses. The idea of a skin injury causing psoriasis to occur has long been recognized. Dr. Heinrich Koebner (Kebner) described the phenomenon in 1877 and it is referred to as the Koebner or isomorphic (iso-equal, -morphic, shape) phenomenon (KP).
Thirteen of the replies told of some complication from tattooing. Not being well versed in the matter, I researched many references about the study and some from before. There is a list of potential risks for someone with psoriasis if they get “inked.” The concerns are the KP, and infections, especially if your psoriasis medicines suppress your white blood cells and immunity, as many of the injectable “biologics” do. Their names often end in -mab, for monoclonal antibody. Scar formation as thickened scars or odd reactions to the ink are also potential problems.
The KP did occur in eight cases in the study, or 5.3%. Apparently, no major infection was reported. The other problems were of minor degree.
Seventy-six, or 50.7%, reported increased self-esteem, which is significant relative to psoriasis. The major difficulties in having psoriasis are the poor self-image it generates because you “look different” and the negative or derogatory remarks other people make about it.
Psoriasis affects about 2% to 3% of people in the U.S. Its origins are a complete mystery, despite many doctors alleging it is an “autoimmune” disease. A mysterious element stimulates the affected skin to turn over at several times its normal rate and produce thickened, red, scaly areas, which are inflamed microscopically. For centuries, most of the treatments have aimed at reducing the inflammation or white blood cell reaction. Hence, they suppress your immunity.
Babies can be born with it, and 90-year-olds can get it for the first time. There are typical patterns, but so often it makes no sense in how it acts. It can be stable for years or be unstable and make new spots, or on rare occasion just go away (not often enough). About 25% of people with it will experience a KP from a burn, cut or whatever skin injury they get. If the disease is acting up or if it’s stable can help you decide when to get tattooed. Your psoriasis is much more liable to react adversely to the needle injury when it’s unstable.
For thousands of years people have used tattoos, and still do, to express a host of cultural ideas. In western societies, the current trend to acquire tattoos is very popular. They are not frowned upon so much as in times past. In the study, only 8% of the respondents sought medical advice before getting a tattoo. The main motivation for getting a tattoo was seeking to improve body appearance. A KP commonly begins 10-20 days after the injury. In the above study, only one person had their psoriasis begin after the tattooing. I recall one young fellow as a patient, working in a fast-food shop. He got a grease burn on his arm. That’s where his psoriasis began, which then spread all over and became a stubborn case.
If you consider acquiring some body ornamentation via a tattoo and have psoriasis, consider the issues and talk to a dermatologist, if possible, who hopefully will not inject any personal bias and stick to the medical aspects. Aside from psoriasis, getting rid of a tattoo later on if you choose is another huge discussion. Once it’s there, totally eliminating it for sure can only be done by cutting it off and leaving a scar. But scars are anonymous. Tattoos tell a story. Even the snazziest lasers for removal are not always that successful.
It’s likely that thousands of folks are being adorned with ink now. The issue with psoriasis is to learn of possible problems, think about them and then choose. As was said long ago, “Ya pays your money, ya takes your chances.”
