While reflecting medically on this winter’s COVID case activity and disease burden as the season seems to be fading into spring, it appears that it wasn’t nearly as bad as the prior two were. An ABC News article on March 13, compares the annual numbers in those nasty, germy months for the past 3 winters. Last fall, there was a rather dire prediction that maybe 100 million Americans could get infected. As it has turned out so far, a lot of people are not getting really sick, and not as many are dying from COVID as in the past two winters.

The article says, “Experts tell ABC News that a combination of more immunity, better treatments, less severe infections, and more people following mitigation measures (meaning mostly masks) likely played their roles.”

The article quotes the highest numbers of cases and deaths in a week from the CDC. These are the closest to accurate numbers that we have. Although it probably does not include every single case, it does give a feel of the disease activity and severity. In the first winter, cases peaked at 1,714,256 and deaths at 23,378 during the week of Jan. 13, 2021. This was when the first vaccines were becoming available only to health care workers and folks older than 65.

In the second winter of 2021-22, mostly due to omicron variants, infections maxed out the week of Jan. 19, 2022, at 5,630,736. Deaths from COVID reached a high of 17,373 the week of Feb. 2, 2022.

So far this winter, the highest number of cases during the week of Dec. 7, 2022, was 472,601. It’s the first year with fewer than a million, not even half, but it was five times lower than the first winter’s peak and four times lower than last year’s high. Both those pieces of data are encouraging in several ways.

Since the original omicron variant, and then its successors, emerged to dominate infections, the level of severity has lessened in general. That severity is dependent as well on the unique immunity of each person, but as a group, we are not getting as ill. The number of hospitalizations has dropped substantially as a marker for that change. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, said, “I think the reduction in serious diseases is (due to) increased population immunity. Just the percentage of people who have been exposed, and then you layer on that the vaccinations.”

Another way to interpret that idea might be thinking about the reality of how many people have been exposed to the omicron variant crowd, had asymptomatic infections or mild symptoms, thought it was a cold, didn’t do a COVID test, fluffed it off, but still developed immunity. As of May 2022, the CDC estimated that more than 94% of the U.S. population has COVID-induced antibodies either from past infection or vaccinations. And, a new mutation has not emerged to re-terrorize us! Yay, so far.

How many of us in the past few months got sick, did a home COVID test, learned we were infected, got over it and didn’t report or record it with our doc? My wife and I can both hold our hands up. How many of us know acquaintances that said they got COVID, likely didn’t tell any medical folks, and got over it without a doctor visit? I can count several. We really don’t know where the level of immunity is, just that from the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths are declining. The immunity must up there.

Perhaps 100 million folks got infected quietly for a change? If this is herd immunity, for once being part of the herd can be a good thing. You can say you “herd” it here first.