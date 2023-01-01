Healthful Hints: Theory put forth that temperature controls neck length

(This Hint was first written over 10 years ago. But it seemed appropriate to revisit since the temperatures have been bitterly artic, and the theory is still valid.)

Once again, the Institute for Simple Minded Research, Bohemian Branch or ISMRBB, would like to publish the results of yet another year’s simple-minded research and study. As always, the data collection, analysis, and conclusions derived were done with easy to use observation techniques. As always, the Institute’s methodology does not involve intricate, ultra-expensive, high-tech equipment. And as always, the Institute has not received any federal research grants/money for two reasons: first, it never applied for any, and second, the ISMRBB probably wouldn’t get it anyway.

This all-consuming study was based on a simple theory: Neck length is directly proportionate to the air temperature. Did that startle you? Did it take you a minute?

Fact, from simple and direct observation: when it is cold out, heads are hunkered down into collars, coat or shirt, in turtleoid fashion. No necks are observed. When it is warm, or even better yet hot, heads appear way above collars or shirts with no collars. Necks were observed to become very lengthy under the latter conditions, though not quite giraffeoid.

Thus, from the incontrovertible simple observational data, the Institute team concluded with classic Bohemian logic that the ambient temperature regulates neck length.

You feel perhaps this logic could be faulty? Then, we may just have to collect more data to report as it becomes available, although that may be “stretching things” a bit. We may be putting out a call for additional volunteer research associates to study neck lengths on certain Florida beaches during the winter. It could give a totally different and objective meaning to the concept of “necking”.

We at the Institute (without sticking our necks out any further) want to wish all our readers a happy holiday season and invite you to indulge in consuming more poppyseed in the coming year, whether it is eating baked goods like Czech kolatches, or mainlining it from a can of poppyseed filling. It makes doing the research much, much more enjoyable. (But don’t get a drug test right afterward.)

As “we” at the Institute, Bohemian Branch, say for Merry Christmas and Happy New year: Vesele Vanoce y Novy Rok.

IN PHOTOS: UW-La Crosse donates gift baskets to health care workers Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations