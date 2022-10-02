Healthful Hints: Two local mental health events Oct. 6

On Oct. 6 this year in Winona there will be two worthwhile events regarding mental health and well-being, a very serious and pervasive problem for and in our society. During the day there will be a free depression screening day at Winona Health. In the evening, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center will host a gathering called “Bringing Light into Dark” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Levee Park by the river. It is meant to “raise awareness of the darkness that mental illness and addiction can evoke” and shed light on avenues to help through personal stories as well as discussion.

The problem with the term “mental illness” is that it still carries a huge amount of stigma, shame and negative connotations. Someone who is depressed cannot control the disease that has taken over their thoughts and emotions. It cripples the person by inhibiting them from doing so many everyday things, even though they really want to. No one can explain why it takes hold like that. But they can’t just “shake it off” or “pull out of it.” They are not weak. They are sick with a disease of their brain tissue and function.

Only once have I ever read truly appropriate phrase that describes what the sufferer feels. It is “psychic pain.” We all understand physical pain, say from a cancer, bone fracture, or heart attack. We can’t SEE a person’s brain tissue to appreciate the disease changes that induce the severe anguish that can consume their thoughts, and cause them seek relief in whatever form it may take, like suicide or addiction.

The national mental health act was passed in 1946, creating the National Mental Health Institute in Washington. The first national depression screening day was in 1991. There was a hiatus for in person screenings from Covid for the last couple years. Winona Health is offering their screening through Psychiatric and Counseling Services at 507-454-2606. “The screening will take about 30 minutes for a brief questionnaire and a meeting with a mental health therapist.” You won’t receive a diagnosis, but it may just start a process of identifying and treating a very serious problem.

Depression affects one of every 5 adults. Some symptoms that may be clues include persistent feeling of sadness, loss of pleasure in enjoyable activities, a feeling of hopelessness or helplessness or worthlessness, a crucial one, changes in sleep patterns and appetite, loss of energy, restlessness, thoughts of suicide or/and death. There are others. There should be NO shame or guilt in seeking help.

The gathering at the levee is part of Mental Illness Awareness Week, first established in 1990 by Congress for the first week of October. Here we are. Their press release says, “At the event 1,000 green lights will glow to represent the individuals in Minnesota who have lost their lives to suicide or substance abuse in 2021. Suicide and substance use deaths continue to be on the rise in Minnesota [and elsewhere]. We seek to educate about what the state of Minnesota is doing to bring hope to the Winona Community.” The weather so far promises to cooperate.

Suicide is not a result only of depression. We still don’t have a handle on all the factors that drive a person to die from it (not “commit it”). Being a product of a pedigree with depression and suicide, I have come to feel that there are actually different “depressions” we have yet to define, like different causes of pneumonia. If you have any inclination to take advantage of either or both events, please do so. All of us need to learn that there is nothing to be ashamed of if you or someone you love has a “mental illness”. We are not alone in this.

There is help. Also, there is new phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24/7. It is simply 988 in every state. The previous number, 800-273-8255, remains available to people in crisis.