Paxlovid, a true antiviral medicine for SARS-CoV-2/Covid was introduced in the U.S. in December 2021. In the Pfizer drug company studies it was shown to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death about 89%, which was welcomed roundly. After it was given to groups of the appropriate age and medical condition, it was noted that a portion of patients would improve and test negatively, but then have a recurrence of either positive tests or symptoms, or both. It was labeled a Paxlovid rebound (Pr).

This gained substantial notoriety and press time. It became a reason that made some docs hesitate to prescribe it and patients hesitant to take it. However, looking back at the original study, where patients took placebo and other treatments, as many as 30% recorded a rebound in coughing, fatigue, headache, or other symptoms after initially feeling better. All had to fill out a daily symptom tracker through the study.

An excellent discussion of the topic is in a Scientific American article from Feb. 8. It cited one of the first papers to describe Covid resurgence after an antiviral medicine co-authored by Davey Smith, an infectious disease physician and researcher at the University of California, San Diego. He said, “When Pr started to gain traction, I kind of got annoyed. The drug kept people out of the hospital and from dying. My patients started saying they didn’t want to take it. I felt guilty because I’d started it all.”

He was very aware that any respiratory viral symptoms have a tendency to come and go, no matter the virus or treatment. He had a trove of placebo-controlled studies from a trial he chaired with a series of studies to assess new Covid treatments, at his fingertips. In a group of placebo control subjects 30% experienced at least 2 symptom-free days before one or more of their symptoms recurred. In all who had rebound, the symptoms were mild to moderate, and none required hospitalization. In another study 10% of the subjects not treated with Paxlovid had recurrent symptoms after their first round resolved, 27% had symptoms improve before feeling worse again, and 12% showed resurgence of detectable virus itself. Only 1% to 2% had both virus and symptoms return.

Another infectious disease specialist, Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and education at the Veterans Hospital in St. Louis said, “In my view the story about rebound was overblown. Rebound never killed anyone. But Covid can put you in the hospital or, even worse, lead to death.”

Another benefit of Paxlovid treatment is reduction of the risk of long Covid symptoms by an average of 26% in a population of high risk people. In a study by Al-Aly, it reduced the risk of developing 10 of the 12 long Covid symptoms the study examined.

In another study in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal from the University of Hong Kong, three different groups of hospitalized Covid patients were studied for rebound symptoms: getting Paxlovid, getting another antiviral, molnupiravir, or getting no antiviral treatment. The rebound rate was 6.6% for Paxlovid, 4.8% for molnupiravir, and 4.5% for untreated patients. Essentially the same.

The points are 1. The rebound phenomenon is not from Paxlovid. It is from the virus. 2. Paxlovid is worth taking to prevent much worse outcomes. 3. You rebound from the rebound which is better than dying. And until the Covid emergency is officially called off in May, the cost is zero. You can’t beat the price to beat Covid.