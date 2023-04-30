What is hemoglobin A1c? This question came up in discussion with someone who had just had that blood test. It is the average of your daily blood sugar or glucose over the past 3 months or 8-12 weeks, although that is a somewhat over-simplified answer.

To shorten the name to just A1c is commonly done. It can go by other monikers like HbA1c, glycated (GLY-kated) or glycosylated hemoglobin, or glycohemoglobin. The prefix glyco- means sugar.

Hemoglobin is the iron containing protein in vertebrate red blood cells that carries oxygen to our multiple tissues. It also can bond or stick to glucose more or less spontaneously when exposed in a chemical sense. Therefore, the more sugar in your bloodstream floating by your red blood cells, the more it binds to hemoglobin. It stays that way for the life of a red blood cell, which is about 3 months. For decades doctors and people with diabetes have relied on A1c as the main way to gauge diabetes Type 2 management.

The A1c test is also used to detect prediabetes and to help diagnose Type 2 diabetes. It is not as useful for Type 1 diabetes because of the much greater daily swings of blood glucose. Type 2 diabetics make roughly enough insulin, but it can’t be utilized well by all the cells that need it. Type 1 patients have pancreases that don’t make enough insulin. This differentiation omits sooo many details, but I don’t want to lose you.

The A1c test was developed over years. The different forms of hemoglobin were initially discovered in 1958. In 1968 hemglobin was analyzed to discover that it was a glycoprotein so it too was a protein with a sugar bound to it a certain way. Its increase in diabetes was first described in 1969. Using this knowledge to monitor the degree of control of glucose metabolism was first proposed in 1976.

The actual methods used to do the test have also evolved with twists and turns over time. Now there are official rules that labs need to follow to be certified in the testing. Currently, the widely accepted levels for diagnosis and categorization of A1c values are as follows. Less than 5.7% means you don’t have diabetes. Between 5.7% and 6.4% signals prediabetes. Higher than 6.5% usually indicates diabetes, more often Type 2.

The other bedrock test used to check for diabetes has been a fasting blood sugar or glucose. It is a number at a point in time. You do have to avoid eating for 8-12 hours before taking the test for it to be accurate. Another more complicated test is the glucose tolerance test, where you guzzle down a bottle of glucose filled liquid, then get timed glucose blood tests for several hours afterwards. This measures how your pancreas and insulin handle a big load of sugar. There are normal values for comparison. All three tests are actually complimentary to fully diagnose diabetes.

The A1c is obviously the easiest number to obtain because there is no fasting or preparation needed. But one high value does not label you diabetic. It has to be repeated to confirm the diagnosis. If you are told you are diabetic, then the A1c is used to monitor your blood sugar level over time to see if it is getting lower with management. Most references talk about trying to keep your A1c below 7 with diabetes. Lower is better.

The reason to get the level down is to lessen or prevent known complications of diabetes, which include certain eye diseases, kidney disease and failure, diabetic nerve problems like pains and loss of sensation or neuropathy, several different heart and blood vessel problems like heart attacks and strokes, and gastroparesis (keeping your stomach from emptying properly due to nerve malfunction).

Several medical and genetic factors can affect the test results like hemoglobin variants in different African and Asian gene pools, some medical conditions, medications and supplements, and errors in testing. Even blood donation can lower A1c for about 1-2 months.

An A1c represents a tool to help manage your diabetes. It does not represent a grade or a judgement about you. It is supposed to help you to maintain your health. I am trying not to “sugarcoat” the facts about testing for your A1c. And like the song says, “A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down” — but just one spoonful.