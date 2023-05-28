Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (type 2), or RHS, has been in the news recently because Sen. Diane Feinstein from California developed it, along with encephalitis (brain inflammation), as a complication of shingles viral infection.

On June 22, 2022, pop star Justin Bieber also announced he was diagnosed with it. In a video he posted at that time, he said the virus had affected nerves in his ear and face, and that his eye was not blinking. This year he has shown a video with him recovered.

Ramsay Hunt was an officer and neurologist in the U.S. Army in the early 1900s. He described this syndrome in 1907 with patient observation as his only tool. The concepts and documentation of viruses and bacteria were yet to be discovered. He also described two other neurological disorders still recognized today.

Shingles occurs when a dormant or arrested nest of chickenpox viruses in your central nervous system nerve roots are reactivated somehow. They have been contained there ever since you had chickenpox or varicella, whatever age. Their arrest can become defective somehow, and they multiply and migrate from the nerve root down its branches, to the skin and muscle they innervate. They pop out as a band or pattern of blisters, which contain the virus. They are often very painful.

In RHS the viruses are in your seventh or facial nerve root or geniculate ganglion. Shingles is usually unilateral or on one side. It is notorious for causing mysterious, baffling, excruciating pain in the nerve distribution, days before the eruption. In RHS it may be in one ear or the jaw on that side. This pain precedes the rash and facial paralysis by a week or more.

Initial symptoms often are painful blisters in your ear canal and on external ear, facial paralysis, rash on your tongue, throat and roof of mouth of the same side, jaw and/or neck pain, taste loss on the front two-thirds of your tongue, severe pain and ringing (or tinnitus) in that ear, hearing loss, dry eye or mouth, and hoarseness, all unilateral. You may not get everything. Severity also varies greatly from case to case. Because the seventh facial nerve is near the eighth cranial nerve or hearing nerve root, you could get hearing loss, sensitivity to loud sounds (hyperacusis), and vertigo or dizziness.

The diagnosis is pretty evident if enough features are present. Once in a while there is no visible eruption, which confuses everyone. Then some tests can be done. One might be an MRI to rule out other possible causes of facial paralysis like stroke, Lyme disease, cancer, tumors, etc.

RHS is pretty rare, affecting about 5 out of every 100,000 people a year in the U.S. It is the second most common cause of facial paralysis. Bell’s palsy is the most common cause. Less than 1% of shingles cases involve the facial nerve and result in RHS.

Treatment works best if begun in the first 72 hours or 3 days of symptoms. You can still use the medicines after that, but the effects may not be as beneficial. The main drug given is an antiviral for the infection like acyclovir or valcyclovir for at least a week to three weeks. Oral prednisone, a cortisone, is another crucial medicine that reduces the inflammation and the possible scarring of the nerve. These start to work right away, but don’t help damage already done. Other drugs for issues like dizziness may be needed.

The outlook depends on early diagnosis, initial severity, patient age, other medical conditions, and how soon treatment is started. Overall, 30-70% of RHS patients recover most function, but complete recoveries with no lingering symptoms are unfortunately in the minority. Some cases experience permanent paralysis, long-term pain or hearing loss.

The news and social media reports of Bieber seem to indicate complete recovery, which is wonderful. Time will have to tell for Feinstein. The only possible prophylactic for prevention is the shingles vaccine, which is good advice for anyone. It’s not perfect, but better than chancing a persistent, hard to treat pain or paralysis. On that cheerful note, have a pleasant holiday.

