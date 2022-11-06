Healthful Hints: What is respiratory syncytial virus?

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been in the news lately. Many people don’t know what it is and what medical problems it causes. RSV is a common, highly contagious fall and winter respiratory virus that almost every child in the U.S. has had by the age of 2. It infects the throat first and then follows down airways to infect the cells of the smaller divisions of bronchi (BRON-ky) called bronchioles. It can progress to a bona fide pneumonia in some.

It causes a cold symptom picture in most people, even babies, with runny nose, sneezing, coughing, fever sometimes, sore throat, fussiness in wee ones, decreased appetite, etc. When babies get inflamed bronchioles, called bronchiolitis, the airways fill with mucus plugs and infected cells that clump together, called syncytia (sin-SI-she-ah). These don’t allow oxygen to get to lungs and act as ball valves to keep air in lung tissue, or air trapping. This obstruction becomes serious the smaller the airways. About 57,000 children under 5 years old are hospitalized each year in the U.S. RSV is the single most common cause of respiratory hospitalization in infants.

This year the customary seasonal pattern is different. Typically, the youngest infants born in the summer get exposed to RSV for the first time in winter and are at risk for more serious disease. In pre-pandemic years 1-2% of babies younger than 6 months with an RSV infection were hospitalized. But in the last 2 seasons experts believe the masking and physical distancing protected most children from exposure to RSV and other microbes. As a result there are still many children younger than 3 years old who never been infected.

So far this year, over 1,000 kids tested positive for RSV between July and October at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. The CDC estimates that 1 in every 500 babies under 6 months was hospitalized with RSV since the beginning of October, which is probably low. This atypical increase is especially problematic because during the pandemic many pediatric units shrank or even closed to provide care for COVID patients. With the potential flare of influenza and COVID cases impending many are worried about a “tripledemic” that would strain hospital capacities again. One doc said, “this is the pediatrician’s COVID, our March 2020.”

RSV is quite contagious, particularly when someone has symptoms for 3-7 days. The incubation period is 2-8 days. Some infants and immune compromised people can shed the virus for as long as 4 weeks. It is spread through close contact, when an infected person sneezes or coughs, and the viruses become airborne. A person contracts it through mucous membranes of mouth, nose, or even eyes. It can survive for hours on a hard surface like tables, doorknobs, etc., unlike COVID viruses. Most folks recover fully in 1-2 weeks. Severe RSV shows up in babies as labored breathing, especially with their belly “caving in” with breaths, blue lips or fingernails. Time to go to the doc now!

Adults can get it, but most have minimal disease likely because of prior infections and immunity built up from that. Elderly folks have less resistance. About 177, 000 older adults go to the hospital each year for RSV, and maybe 14,000 die from it. Those with pre-existing heart disease like congestive failure or lung disease like emphysema or asthma are at special risk.

There is no treatment for this virus. One synthetic antibody called palivizumab can be given intramuscularly once a month during the season, for certain high-risk infants and children, to provide some protection from infection. Care for sick folks is “supportive care” or trying to get them through until the infection resolves.

Vaccines may be coming. Presently, there are more than 30 candidates in some stage of development. A couple have been in the news as possibilities, but nothing for this year. Prevention is the same teaching for all contagion: wash your hands and cover your cough. Since we have endured masks for two plus years, they can help a lot. Don’t let anyone shame you for wearing one.

RSV was first isolated in 1956 from chimpanzees. It was later found the chimps caught it from their human handlers. For a change it was human to animal transmission instead of the other way. Kind of monkey business. Other mammals have their own versions of RSV.

If you or your kiddo is diagnosed with RSV, you should spread the word around so you don’t spread the infection around. And cover your cough!