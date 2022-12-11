Healthful Hints: What organisms cause colds?

‘Tis is the season for colds, not to mention this year’s bumper crops of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and perhaps COVID cases occurring in the general population. The medical term for a cold is upper respiratory infection (URI) because the point of infection into cells is in your nose, throat and upper airways, aka bronchi. There are well over 200 known viruses that make colds.

From Dr. Paul Offit, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, “They are hard to distinguish one from the next because they all have similar initial respiratory symptoms of congestion” — crud — “cough, runny nose” — how noses get their exercise — “maybe sore throat and mild fever. There’s really no distinguishing them until you test,” meaning culturing nose or throat. That usually doesn’t happen unless COVID, RSV or flu is suspected. There are a couple of lab companies’ swabs that can do all three.

The pack of viral rascals that do infect us in almost all URIs come from the breeds of rhinovirus, RSV, parainfluenza viruses, influenza, coronaviruses (cousins of COVID but not so severe), metapneumovirus, enteroviruses and adenoviruses. Around 20% of URIs don’t have an identifiable microbe yet found. Culturing is not often done unless the person, large or small, is hospitalized, or maybe in a communal living setting, like a nursing home. A very few bacteria on uncommon to rare occasion produce the same physical picture. Some key features and differences among these annual respiratory nuisances follow.

Rhino (prefix for nose) viruses are by far the most common microbial assaulter. The 3 types, A, B, C, of over 100 strains of this single stranded RNA virus account for 10-40% of all colds. And, they generally stay located right in your beak.

RSV is the most common cause of small airways or bronchioles being infected, called bronchiolitis, in small people younger than 6 months. They are the ones currently jamming up pediatric hospitals but happily with very few deaths. But 10,000-14,000 folks over 65, especially with underlying lung or heart disease, die from it annually in the U.S. Some years it’s as serious as the flu.

Influenza can lay anyone low, but is worse in the young and old, like most infections, killing 20,000 to 60,000 a year, depending on the strains circulating. The symptoms tend to be more severe, particularly high fever, muscle aches (feeling like a truck hit you) and fatigue.

Parainfluenza viruses are also RNA viruses with four types and two subtypes (people’s classification). They are the most common culprit in cases of croup, a rather terrifying cough with the sounds of breathing stress. It frightens parents until kiddos are better.

Adenoviruses are a diverse complicated class of types that sometimes produce respiratory or intestinal or eye symptoms (non-bacterial pink eye), Most infections are asymptomatic.

Some bowel or enteroviruses are also asymptomatic or only give a mild cold picture. Of the over 100 non-polio bowel viruses, the most common ones are EV-D68, EV-A71 and one from the coxsackie clan, CV-A6. The name derives from the US town where the virus was first discovered.

The newest comer to the tribe of trouble is metapneumovirus, first found in the Netherlands in 2001, but perhaps around for five decades before. And this likely will not be the last to be found.

Adults average 2-3 colds a year, and kids 6-10. Treatments are mostly to relieve symptoms, like antihistamines, saline nasal sprays, menthol lozenges and acetaminophen for fever and aches. Aspirin is great, but it is cautioned against for kids because on rare occasions it brings on a severe illness called Reye’s syndrome. (Stay tuned for more info later.). Antibiotics don’t work. BUT — this deranged mucous mess can be fertile ground for secondary bacterial infections in tandem. When to employ them is a bit controversial. A cold prolonged over days or developing new symptoms deserves consideration.

As a dermatologist who sometimes gives long term antibiotics for acne, I recall several patients remarking they couldn’t recall getting a “cold” while taking them. Truly effective treatments for any URI are quite lacking. We do have our own immune defenses, which can be slow to kick in. Without running on any further, let’s just say it’s a sticky topic.