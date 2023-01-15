Healthful Hints: What to make of new omicron COVID variant/mutation

Here go again, possibly, riding the COVID Variant Express. A new viral variant has emerged in the omicron lineage, which has been the prevalent kind of viral infection since last year. The label for this rascal is XBB.1.5. It descended from XBB, which evolved from a recombination of 2 descendants of the BA.2 variety. XBB caused a surge of cases in Singapore last fall, but not more severe levels of disease or deaths. The U.S. is still experiencing 2,500-3,000 deaths a week from COVID.

XBB.1.5 may be the most contagious version of SARS-CoV-2 to date, but not the mostly deadly. It started at the beginning of December causing around 1-2% of U.S. cases. One January 4 reference says it then accounted for 41% of typed cases, per CDC data, up from 22% a week prior. In the northeast U.S. it is currently identified in about 75 % of cases. The BA.5 variant, which was dominant months ago has all but disappeared. Another one of BA.5’s progeny, BQ.1.1 accounts for 27 % of cases right now. Remember that these numbers keep changing in a very dynamic, complicated scenario.

The changes that have made XBB.1.5 so contagious are the 14 mutations in its spike protein compared to BA.2. This spike protein is the surface projection which attaches to human cells and allows infection. One mutation at a site called 486 is responsible for its increased binding to a human cell surface receptor called ACE2. (Stay with me on this one.) You must keep in mind that, as these viruses infect us, their unwilling hosts, they keep evolving to stay alive by infecting new hosts.

To date, there is no evidence that the new variant in town is causing more severe illnesses or deaths, which is sort of good news. It hasn’t demonstrated any greater evasion of immunity than its immediate relatives. This is especially true in those of us who have had the newer bivalent vaccine with protection against the earlier omicron variants. A virologist from the U. of Southern California is quoted in a Jan. 6 USA Today article, “It’s crazy infectious,” as she is recovering from her first case COVID. She said the number of severe infections and deaths are remaining relatively low thanks to vaccinations, and probably previous infections.

The typical set of symptoms can, but doesn’t have to, include fever, sore throat, muscle aches, exhaustion, cough and sinus congestion for around a week. Each person’s response to the infection is different based on their individual immune system status. The variants prior to the omicron crowd would often cause loss of smell and taste. But those problems are seldom seen with the currently circulating variants.

It is still a good idea to try to avoid getting infected, even if you only experience a “mild” case. It’s a real biological crap shoot who will wind up with persistent problems from any level of misery, now called “long COVID.” A few people’s lives have been devastated by these lingering effects.

The ways to try to avoid getting infected are the same as the ones in the beginning: get vaccinated (very safe!), wear a well-fitting mask, especially in indoor crowds, like a K95 or N95, and avoid those crowded spaces if possible. These are also wise behaviors for the other winter wonderland airborne germs. These maneuvers don’t totally prevent catching COVID, but they lessen the possibility. The latest bivalent vaccine with some omicron protection built into it has value and some protection. It’s worth it to avoid taking a ride on the new omicron viral variant roller coaster that the “experts” predict is coming. It would be more fun to spend your energy on the tunnel of love ride at the park.