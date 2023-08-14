On the front of the May/June Minnesota Medicine journal was the lead article title, “Take Two Aspirin and a Walk in the Park” (read: forest).

It was meant to be intriguing, and it was. So, I read its eight pages. The essence of it was that being out in “nature” is therapeutic (good) for you. The concept has been around in one form or another for eons.

About 20 years ago it was formalized in Japan in 1982 as shinrin-yoku by the director of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. That translates as “forest bathing.” At that time, there apparently was a spike in stress related illnesses, attributed to people spending more time working in technology and other industries. Therapists developed formalized instruction on unhurried walks through forests to let people’s five senses be “bathed” by the calming and healing effects of seeing, smelling, touching, hearing and even tasting the features of nature.

Then there were studies done to assess the benefits of guided forest bathing/therapy. Per a newsletter article from Harvard Health in May 2020, when the pandemic had us all in its psychological grip, “It encourages people to be present in the body, enjoying the sensation of being alive and deriving profound benefits from the relationship between ourselves and the rest of the natural world.”

Someone just recently sent us a quote from Wendell Berry, a popular contemporary author who is a believer and defender of nature in many of his writings and poems. “And so I go to the woods. As I go in under the trees, dependably, almost at once, and by nothing I do, things fall into place. I enter an order that does not exist outside, in the human spaces … I am less important than I thought. I rejoice in that.” It’s from his poem Sabbaths.

From several sources, the beneficial effects of what can be called forest therapy, nature therapy, forest bathing, grounding, earthing or shinrin-yoku or sami lok as a well-studied practice, combine mindfulness and nature experiences to reduce stress and improve health outcomes. Dr. Brent Bauer, research director of the Mayo Clinic Complementary and Integrative Medicine Program, says: “We can point to lots of studies that being in nature will reduce blood pressure and improve heart rate variability, and it can reduce stress and improve sleep. … It’s not a panacea, but there is no harm (to try it) and lots of potential for good.”

Stress raises levels of the hormone cortisol. Long-term stress and chronic elevations in cortisol play a role in high blood pressure, heart disease, headaches and many other ailments. In test subjects, levels of cortisol decreased after a walk in the forest compared to walking in a lab setting.

Trees give off volatile essentials oils called phytoncides that have anti-microbial properties and may influence immunity. One Japanese study showed a rise in number and activity of immune cells called natural killer cells, which fight viruses and cancers (they don’t make you more vicious) among people who spent three days and two nights in a forest vs. people who took an urban trip. The effect lasted over a month. The list extolling salutary effects can be much longer.

An entire industry has arisen around formal guiding, guide training and dedicated locations worldwide. There are prescriptions written for it, such as the Park RX America site. A major source of information is the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides and Programs, based in Prescott, Arizona. But you can go all by yourself and get results. A 2021 Korean study did a questionnaire exam of people forest bathing with or without guides, focusing on goals. While there were somewhat different qualitative results, both approaches led to improvement in several psychological parameters.

Personally editorializing, my first response to the idea of forest bathing was remembering that folks without running water in the house used to go out back to the creek in the forest and bathe themselves.

I also noticed there was no mention of the experiences I have had in forests, like swatting blood sucking buzzards called mosquitoes and checking for ticks after a tramp through nature. Many’s the person I’ve seen professionally who fondled three-leafed foliage or used it for personal hygiene whilst dallying in the forest, only to blossom with a contact poison ivy rash a few days later. Then there are the slithering or four-footed sylvan predators that make forest therapy a bit complicated. Enough negativity on my part.

Forest therapy has been recognized for centuries to help us feel better about things. But not if you stuff all kinds of electronic brain blasters in your ears or cuddle your cell phone and yammer on it while you walk. You need to go “all natural” to let your five senses connect with nature, but with your pants and britches on.