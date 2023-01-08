Healthful Hints: Why do some pills have a score?

Why do some pills or tablets have a mark or groove (commonly called a score) across the middle? If you try to research the topic via the computer, the answer seems to be that it makes them easier to split. The word “score” is from the Old Norse skor, which means a mark or scratch.

The explanation I heard many moons ago was that most of the time they manufactured the pills so that roughly half the pill’s dose of medicine was on either side of the score. If you cut it into 2 parts along the score, then you would be more likely to get an accurate amount of medicine for a half dose. The standards established by the FDA have been pretty rigorous, attempting to guarantee you are ingesting the correct amount per dose of any formulation.

A pill consists of the milligrams of drug plus all the constituents (fillers) that create the bulk of the pill. That’s where the chemistry gets tricky. Some pills are soft enough to split easily. Others are quite hard and fragment easily. When a tablet is made with no score on it, you really aren’t sure into what portion of the pill the milligrams of medicine have been mashed. So then sometimes you won’t get a real half dose, which might not be effective medication especially if you are supposed to take so much per time of day.

The FDA.gov has some information on splitting pills. It and many others recommend using a pill/tablet splitter device, which is relatively inexpensive at your alchemist’s shop. However, some oddly shaped pills like the “little blue diamond” Viagra, don’t fit into any of the splitting gizmos. (We’ll refrain from humorous asides here.) So, doing it by hand works better.

The majority of medicinal types most amenable to splitting seem to be psychiatric, high cholesterol (mainly statins) and blood pressure treatments. The best way to check is to read the package insert under the paragraph called “How Supplied” or ask your pharmacist.

Pills without a score, time/extended tablets, capsules or pills called enteric (coated with a hard shell so they won’t dissolve in your stomach) are not amenable to splitting. A few “scoreless” (lost the game?) pills might be split. Again, check the “How Supplied” paragraph or your druggist. This is not meant to be splitting hairs over splitting pills.

Why do it in the first place? In the first place, money, honey. If you can get a 20 mg cutable pill, and your dose for the medicine is 10 mg twice a day, you can buy less Rx to cover the same doses. Many pharmacists today have heard patients talk about not being able to afford their medicines, and often people are just not buying their prescription because of the criminal costs. Alternatively, a certain pill may be huge enough that taking the two halves are easier than the entire choke-it-down size. Also, occasionally a smaller dose is preferable than the available amount in any formulation.

So, if you have ever wondered why there is a score on your tablets or pills, you now really do “know the score.”