Jerome Christenson: Stoppin’ by the roadside…

So I quit trying to grow tomatoes. I grew begonias instead. With much better results, except begonias aren’t much good to eat … at least not to my taste.

But I have friends who grow tomatoes. Successfully. Really successfully. Since they have more than they need. More than they could possibly eat. More than they care to can, freeze, chop into salsa, render into pasta sauce or throw at passing stray cats. So they give some to me. For which I am extremely grateful.

They often toss in a few surplus cukes and a spare green pepper or two. Also deeply appreciated.

Of course, this obligates me to accept the zucchini.

Not that I have anything against zucchini. Of all the commonly grown vegetables routinely encountered, zucchini is among the least offensive.

It’s essentially tasteless, odorless and possessed of a most innocuous texture – raw or cooked. Like the shy kid everybody vaguely remembers at a class reunion, zucchini sort of fades into the background; all but unnoticed in every dish it becomes part of.

Why else would the highest recommendation for a loaf of zucchini bread be “you can’t even tell there’s zucchini in it.”