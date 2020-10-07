Jerome Christenson: Sympathy for a frightened old man

For just a minute, let’s leave his job out of it.

Think of a sick, old, fat man. Afraid and alone; desperate to deny mortality’s clammy embrace. A sick, fat, frightened, old man.

Death is a fearsome thing to face, and for an old, fat man infected with COVID-19 a hospital room must have the feel of the entrance hall to eternity. To be admitted would be to be scared witless; the masks and gowns and beeping monitors stark testimony that all too soon you may well joining the 210,000 of your compatriots who’ve traded a face mask for a toe-tag when the virus didn’t magically disappear. He’s afraid. Uncertain of the next day, the next hour. We’d all share that fear.

To that man, to any man or woman in that situation, I wish nothing but peace; wish him health in body, mind and spirit. Basic humanity demands no less, and if this were virtually any sick, old man, we’d need go no further. But this particular frightened old man is also President of the United States.