This is my personal thank you to the U.S. women’s soccer team.
Raising teenage girls is a challenge for many reasons; I don’t even know where to start.
Having been a teenage girl at one time, I understand a little bit about the emotional roller coaster, peer pressure, body-image issues the plethora of things that go through a young lady’s mind. Now these feelings are even intensified with cell phones and social media.
Growing up, I didn’t have a lot of female role models in the athletic world, aside from a few tennis players, gymnasts and ice skaters, which were typical “female” sports.
I liked basketball, my role model was Larry Bird. There wasn’t a WNBA, and it seemed like aside from the Olympics, there weren’t regularly scheduled women’s sports televised, unless you count Battle of the Network Stars, and I think Farrah Fawcett was chosen to participate for a reason other than her athletic ability.
I have a newly turned 13-year-old daughter, who has always loved soccer; she even helped turn me into a soccer mom. Watching her the past few weeks get excited to get together with friends and watch the women’s soccer team is so encouraging. I love that she wants their jerseys and was near tears when they won.
The emotions the team shared were mostly accepted. They could be aggressive and show frustration, and they weren’t considered the “B” word. They could cry and weren’t considered weak. The only thing they were criticized for was being too excited, at least in the first game.
There was a lot of pushback after the game against Thailand, which the USA won 13-0, because they celebrated after each goal. Of course, discussion ensued about if they were men, would people have been as upset. Probably not. But let’s take the he vs. her out of it.
I have watched plenty of lopsided sporting events from happy feet soccer with 4-year-olds to NFL blowouts. I have never witnessed anyone apologetic for scoring, except at a high school basketball game when a young man new to the game shot it in the wrong basket.
There are times teams are lopsided; it is part of life. Could the team have toned it down, sure, but that shouldn’t make that victory worth less. The celebration controversy has actually begun the conversation on how to even the playing field.
In a world full of selfies and photo filters to make us look better, to see strong young women playing their hearts out gives me a little hope. At least during the games the phones were put down — once they finished posting that they were watching it.
All of the teams showed young women of all shapes and sizes, some with short hair, long hair and multi-colored hair. The differences were accepted, people weren’t judging them by appearance but they were watching their ability. If only that could happen in our daily lives.
This win by the USA has already been capitalized on by corporate America.
As parents of young girls, we need to capitalize on it as well. Steer our girls away from the mirror where they are posing while sending a snap and directing them to be comfortable with who they are and their strength and abilities.
It’s not an easy task, but we can use the USA’s win as a win for all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.