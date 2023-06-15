While many things in this world are happening this year, one thing remains constant: June is Dairy Month.

One of the main issues that our farmers have been facing for many years is their mental health and the resources that are available to help. These are the people who feed our families; it is so important to support them anyway that we can. Under the Farm Center from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, farmers can receive help with strategies to be successful and also for mental health services, including understanding the counseling vouchers offered. Farm Center service are completely free to farmers and are kept 100% confidential. They can be reached at 800-942-2474 or online at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/FarmCenterOverview.aspx.

On a more local level, it is always exciting to see the dairy breakfast events because it is so important to teach our kids about dairy. Eating your way through a dairy breakfast only further drives an extreme appreciation for the dairy that runs through our state. I am extremely proud and glad to see so many continuing efforts to promote our dairy farms. Some of the things you may have noticed are free gallons of milk in our district as well as cheese curd delivery. Our local heritages and family farms are extremely important and we need to pass this history and these values on to the next generation.

Simply put, thank you to all of the farmers in Wisconsin and across the nation for supplying our families with nutritious food. I will continue to fight to protect your industry. This industry after all, adds over $41 billion to our state economy on a rolling basis.

As always, feel free to contact my office at (608) 237-9192 or email me at Rep.Pronschinske@legis.wi.gov with questions, comments or concerns.