This time of year is a busy time for the tourism industry throughout Wisconsin. Whether it’s the Northwoods, Door County, the driftless area of the Mississippi River Basin or the numerous festivals that sprinkle the state with music, food and good times: Wisconsin is a busy place to be this time of year.

With this specifically in mind, I want to point out some legislative action we took to care for our tourism industry around the state. This $23.7 billion economic driver in the state deserves our attention, appreciation and admiration.

Tourism alone provides over 174,000 full- and part-time jobs for individuals across the state, and in 2022 alone, there were over 110 million visits to the Dairy State. Outdoor recreation as a subset of tourism is a catalyst of $8.7 billion for Wisconsin. The immense importance of quality outdoor recreation for our state cannot be overstated. This very statistic is why we willingly invested $20 million towards park upgrades, campsite electrification, amenities and various development projects.

We made sure to allocate another 20 million toward marketing campaigns to promote our wonderful state and put us on par with neighboring states, and $10 million was offered toward an Opportunity Attraction and Promotional Fund to garner the interest of major events so that they come to our state. These types of events are industry drivers and events we need in our state.

Overall, I am beyond proud of the way our state draws so many individuals from around the world. Whether it’s through our large summer festivals, our wonderful universities or our beautiful landscape, Wisconsin has a way of drawing people in. We are all lucky to live here, and I am constantly reminded of this very fact.

Tourism in our state is no joke and something my colleagues and I take very seriously. Investing in this industry pays dividends for our state and local economies.

As always, if you have any questions, comments or concerns, please feel free to reach to my office at Rep.Pronschinske@legis.wi.gov.