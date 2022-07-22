Community invited to free exhibition by World Golf Hall-of-Famer Dennis Walters

The Winona Health Foundation’s Ben & Adith Miller Classic features a free public exhibition by World Golf Hall-of-famer Dennis Walters, Monday, August 8 at 4:45 p.m., at Cedar Valley Golf Course, 25019 County Road 9 in Winona.

Walters experienced a spinal cord injury early in his golf career and was told he’d never walk again. Although he had to adjust, he was determined to never give up the game he loves. Walters shares his remarkable comeback story, with a little help from one of his rescue dogs, in a program that will entertain and inspire people of all ages and abilities.

Walters is the only person paralyzed below the waist who earns a living as a professional golfer. He has lived his life by following this philosophy: If there is something you really want to do – no matter how impossible it may seem, with enough hard work and perseverance, you can do it.

He has amazed audiences at over 3,000 performances and has appeared in all 50 states, Mexico, across Canada, and the United Kingdom. He is always accompanied by one of his canine rescue pals, usually doing about 90-100 shows per year.

The public exhibition is free and no registration is required.

Those interested in registering to golf at the event (while spots are available) can find more information at winonahealth.org/golfclassic or contact the Winona Health Foundation at 507.457.4394 or email jaheim@WinonaHealth.org.

About the tournament: The Ben & Adith Miller Classic began in 1990. The annual golf outing is a fundraiser for the Winona Health Foundation’s Ben & Adith Miller Patient Care Fund. The Patient Care Fund was established by Benjamin Miller in 1986, in honor of his wife Adith, as a unique community resource to help people in need pay for medical care at Winona Health.