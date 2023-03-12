About two dozen Winona community members have stepped up and put in the work to create a vote-yes committee focused on the upcoming Winona Area Public Schools referendum and its benefits for the local community.

"Our goal is to get out and spread the word to as many people as possible about the great benefits of this plan — and to get as many people to commit to voting yes by April 11," Jeremy Graves, a member of the community's vote-yes committee, said.

The referendum includes two questions. Question one asks voters to invest $72.5 million into classroom and building improvements, and question two asks for an additional $21.7 million for improvements to extracurricular spaces.

Question one must pass in order for question two to pass.

Graves said the committee's goal is also to "try to make sure people understand that they don't have to wait till April 11 (to vote), that they can come and vote early. It's very easy, and why wait? Come down, vote now."

Each week, members of the committee work together to phone bank using voting registry information, write letters, and take other actions to help educate the committee about the referendum. Graves estimated that members put in about six hours each week at minimum.

Graves said he thinks a vote-yes committee is important to the community "because the district is required to stay neutral by the state, because they represent the citizens and not every citizen (will) agree on everything. That's fine and we have a process for that. And so the school district, they're an informative body. Yes, they've chose this. Yes, they believe in this. ... But their job is not to go out and tell people how to vote. Their job is to make sure people understand what they're voting for.

"Our job is to tell them why and to tell them to vote yes," Graves explained. "And so it's important for there to be a vote-yes committee to get out those other reasons and literally tell people — sometimes people need to be asked, 'Will you vote yes for us? Can you commit to us?' Being able to ask for them and push them to do that will get actually get that outcome to happen."

While the committee is completely separate from the district, Graves said the committee uses the information the district has gathered to help educate the community about the benefits of the referendum and its two questions.

Labor unions have stepped up to show their support for the referendum and the work of the vote-yes committee by providing them resources such as the distribution of a mailer within the Winona community.

In total, Graves said Winonans can expect to receive two large mailers about the referendum from the committee before April 11.

To join the vote-yes committee and help with work such as phone banking and writing letters to the editor, email wapsvoteyes@gmail.com.

Additionally, the committee has a Facebook group called "Vote YES YES for WAPS."

For more information about the referendum and how to vote, visit winonaschools.org.