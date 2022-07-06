Community members voice opinions on public safety at City Council hearing

Community members spoke in front of Winona City Council for nearly three hours on Tuesday during a public hearing on the proposal to demolish the East End Recreation Center and build a combined police and fire complex.

This proposal lays out a $26 million plan to build a new three-story police and fire department where the current East End Recreation Center is. Officials also presented a plan to buy St. Stan’s school to use as a new recreation center, but the purchase is not guaranteed.

The third floor of city hall was filled with concerned community members of all ages, many holding signs that read “abolition now” and “the rec center is public safety.” Each individual was given 3 three minutes to share their concerns on the issue.

Many issues presented had a focus on community and how this proposal may effect accessibility and safety for community members. Individuals were concerned with putting a police and fire department near where children play outside, what would happen to the community garden, and accessibility to food and transportation if the recreation center was moved.

“I reject the branding of this building as ‘public safety’ as many people have expressed,” said Mary Jo Klinker, Winona State University Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Associate Professor. “Investing in policing is harmful to our entire community as it comes at the expense of investing in our collective safety through education, healthcare, housing, childcare and community greenspaces.”

Some individuals in attendance were in support of the proposal, saying the location for the new police and fire complex is important for public safety.

“Officers are often protectors of children and advocates for them. In this distressing age, should we experience some catastrophic emergency, would it not be better to have law enforcement nearby?” asked a community member. “Protecting the public with law enforcement and fire protection is a core responsibility of the city. I do support the cities proposal, I think it is simply the best option we have.”

The new complex proposal includes plans for a gun range as well, which many individuals said does not belong in a residential neighborhood.

Some said fast moving emergency vehicles will also make the neighborhood unsafe for children, but those in support of the proposal said the complex could be designed in a way to eliminate this issue.

The local group Community not Cages has been sharing information on the proposal and the public hearing through social media leading up to Tuesday night. Their website states it is their goal to “reshape public safety in Winona County.”

The public hearing ended around 9:20 p.m. Some council members thanked the public for coming out to voice their opinions, but no decisions were made that night.