Community Threads Winter Seasonal Saturday Event set at MMAM

For the first time in two years due to the pandemic, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, will offer its popular arts access program, Seasonal Saturdays, with an in-person, onsite event Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seasonal Saturdays at MMAM are fun-filled, exciting, inviting days offering $1 admission for all, free transportation, a themed art activity for all ages and abilities, artist-led programming, live music in the galleries, and 30-minute tours related to MMAM’s current exhibitions and the changing theme of each event.

This is the first of four Seasonal Saturday event days planned for 2022, one per season.

Curator of Education, Heather Casper, said, “We are cautiously optimistic that people will feel comfortable and excited to return to this event to connect with each other and the artworks. We have been really thoughtful as we have prepared the offerings for the day and hope people leave energized and refreshed.”

Activities for March’s Winter Seasonal Saturday will focus around the theme of “Community Threads” and celebrate the exhibition currently on view called "Cloth as Community: Hmong Textiles in America." There will be two live artist demonstrations.

Yang Vue will showcase and demonstrate Paaj Ntaub or Pa Doa (pronounced "pan dau"), a Hmong needlework flower cloth from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cha Neng Vang will play the Hmong instrument Qeej (pronounced “geng”) from 1 to 3 p.m.

Additionally, there will be a block print fabric art-making activity for all ages and abilities throughout the day.

Cellist Rachel Ryan will perform in the gallery from 11 a.m. to noon, and Heart Strings Harp Circle will perform from 3 to 4 p.m. There will be a bingo gallery game for all ages to earn a prize and an opportunity to partake in a community weaving activity all day long.

Every hour, MMAM staff and tour guides will offer 30-minute tours to introduce participants to the exhibitions. There will be a “MMAM Highlights Tour” focusing on select paintings in the American and European exhibitions, and to celebrate the theme of “Community Threads,” there will be a special tour called “Artful Threads” that will explore the fabric, fashion, and cloth represented in select artworks on view at MMAM.

Project FINE will be onsite all day to offer interpretation for Spanish and Hmong speaking participants. For more information and for a detailed schedule of events, visit.mmam.org/seasonal-saturdays.

