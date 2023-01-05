Compliance checks aim to prevent youth tobacco use

The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) conducted compliance checks on 31 tobacco sellers in Winona, with 29 of the 31 establishments passing.

Taking place from April to May 2022, the compliance checks consisted of youth, under 17 years old, entering an establishment and attempting to purchase a tobacco product — based on the outcome the establishment was either given a certificate of congratulations or a notice of failure. Information on the current tobacco selling laws, possible penalties, and training opportunities were also provided to all store clerks and owners.

“It is state law that every place has to be checked once a year. We were the coordinator this year for doing them. We’re a group that looks to reduce and prevent youth substance use so it’s really relevant to us,” said Winona County ASAP program coordinator Phillip Huerta. “We partnered with the Winona Police, the Winona County Sheriff’s Department, and the Winona Senior High School— to partner with students and have fake buyers.”

All 31 establishments in Winona County with tobacco-selling licenses were checked with only two failing — Royal Tobacco and Gordie’s. No sanctions were issued. Nineteen of the 31 sellers, 61%, had the legal purchase age clearly displayed in their store.

“Our checks were just educational. So we didn’t collect and keep any evidence nor did we send anything to the city or county attorneys,” said Huerta. “There weren’t any citations at this time but we did tell everybody that we’ll be doing checks again and to keep learning and doing the right thing.

Huerta said the world of tobacco products has changed in the last few years with the use of flavored e-cigarettes. A product initially made to help adults quit smoking, underage youth’s use of fruit and candy flavored e-cigarettes has gone up in the last few years, peaking in 2019. These yearly checks are an opportunity to secure that the point of access to them remains for individuals above the legal age of 21.

“ASAP, and many other groups around the state, are trying to limit the flavored tobacco products that are out there because they are really aimed toward young people under 21— although they can’t buy them,” said Huerta. “I think limited flavored tobacco products is only going to help our youth even more. Another avenue could be changing the packaging of these flavored e-cigarettes— so they don’t have pretty colors and candies on them.”

On Dec. 20, 2019, the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act was amended to raise the federal minimum age from 18 to 21 years old to buy tobacco products. In Winona County until 2022, there had been zero compliance check fails since 2019 for tobacco sellers.

“Use by youth peaked in 2019, so I think fewer students are getting into it, but the students who continue to use stays steady,” said Huerta. “We’re really grateful for the students who participated. Doing this provided us with more information and they did a lot of work around tobacco prevention. I’m really glad that we did this because we did learn and we also did remind a lot servers and employees of stores that the legal age did change.”

