Comprehensive Plan update: Winona residents invited to share ideas this summer

The City of Winona is updating its Comprehensive Plan, and the project is well underway this summer. For the next several months, Winona community members are working in subcommittees to create goals and action steps for each of the plan’s 12 topics.

This fall, the consultant team from HKGI will work with city staff to create a draft of the plan. Then, the city will invite the community to give feedback on the draft plan.

The Comprehensive Plan is an overarching plan that sets goals for Winona's next 20 years. The plan considers important topics like housing, the economy, and more. For each topic, the plan will create specific, achievable goals that the city and community can work toward.

The city is engaging with community members to hear what is important to you about Winona today and looking 10-20 years into the future.

Want to get involved with the Comprehensive Plan Update this summer? The City of Winona is hosting a conversation with urban planner Charles Marohn of Strong Towns on June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St. All are welcome to attend to learn about resilient community development patterns and practices.

There’s more – throughout the summer, Engage Winona has created a variety of fun ways you can learn more about the project and give your input. Join us for a photo contest June-August, mural painting in July, and sensory walking tours in July-August! Plus, we’ll have a pop-up engagement booth at a variety of community events.

Find more details at cityofwinona.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook @cityofwinonacompplan. All events are free and open to the public.

To learn more about the Comprehensive Plan Update project, visit cityofwinona.com/632/Comprehensive-Plan-Update. To connect with other projects Engage Winona is leading, visit www.engagewinona.org or facebook.com/engagewinona.

Strong Towns Curbside Chat

Charles Marohn, urban planner and founder of Strong Towns, will be visiting Winona for a Curbside Chat on Tuesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center, hosted by the City of Winona.

He will lead a presentation and discussion on the growth and development of resilient communities centered on the traditional neighborhood and city development pattern, which creates a connected small-town feel, encourages neighborhood businesses, and is reflective of Winona’s historic development pattern in downtown.

Strong Towns has developed a powerful, resonating analysis of communities based on public connection and investment which ties in directly with the overarching Comprehensive Plan Update themes of equity, technology, and sustainability.

Strong Towns’ analysis of traditional development patterns will provide a common understanding of the importance of investing in our City’s assets.

#WhereInWinona Photo Contest

Engage Winona wants to hear about your experience of community in Winona. We’re inviting all who live, work, or play in Winona to respond to one of these questions - with a photo!

“Where in Winona do you feel included?” Or, “Where in Winona do you have positive interactions with community members?”

Here’s how the contest works:

1. Take a photo or selfie as your answer to the question. Include a short description!

2. Share your photo on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #WhereInWinona.

3. If you prefer not to share on social media, you can email your photo to engage@engagewinona.org or give us a call at 507-312-9133.

The contest runs from June 15 - August 15. Every two weeks, we’ll give a gift card to a local business to one lucky winner! These prizes are offered by Engage Winona. You can submit a photo each week, but you can only win once.

All submissions must be your own. Photos must be set to “public” and appropriate for all ages.

We will share all submissions with the community when the project ends, and submissions may be used in the final Comprehensive Plan document.

Winona Creates! Community art with the Joy Labs and Engage Winona

Engage Winona is thrilled to partner with the Joy Labs this summer on a series of community mural painting events! Join us to help represent Winona’s vision and values on 5 mini-murals.

All ages welcome. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.

Join us:

● Saturday, July 16 - at Winona Farmers Market, 9am-12pm

● Saturday, July 23 - in Downtown Winona, 1-4pm

● Wednesday, July 27 - at the Lake Park Bandshell, 6-8 pm

Winona Walks

Join Engage Winona for a walk this summer - and give your input for Winona’s future! We’re hosting three Winona Walks, where you’ll have an opportunity to explore different areas and share how you experience each place.

Winona Walks last about an hour and involve walking about 2 miles total. Participants are welcome to go at their own pace and must sign a waiver before participating. Water and snacks are available at the start and finish. In the event of severe weather or extreme heat, the walks will be canceled; check Facebook for updates.

Join us:

● Thursday, July 21, 5-6 pm - Meet at the Levee Park parking lot on Walnut St. (Lot #9)

● Thursday, July 28, 5-6 pm - Meet at Visitor Center on Huff St.

● Thursday, August 11, 5-6 pm - Meet at Windom Park

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0