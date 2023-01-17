 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Congressman Finstad announces committee appointments

  • 0

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01) has announced his appointment to the House Agriculture Committee and the House Armed Services Committee for the 118th Congress.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Armed Services Committee, both of which oversee issues that are important to the First District and the state of Minnesota as a whole,” said Congressman Finstad. “Since my first day in Congress, I have known that the House Ag Committee is where I can best serve my constituents and be a strong advocate for the world-class agriculture we have in the First District. I am grateful to continue serving on this committee and look forward to working under Chairman Thompson to get to work passing a Farm Bill that puts our farmers, growers, and producers first.

“It is also a great honor to be appointed to serve on the House Armed Services Committee,” continued Congressman Finstad. “With National Guard and Reserve units based in the state, as well as connections to top military contractors, Minnesota plays an instrumental role in our nation’s Armed Forces. One of the highest priorities of the Federal Government is to provide for a strong national defense. I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to ensure our military remains the best in the world.”

