Congressman Finstad announces committee appointments

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Armed Services Committee, both of which oversee issues that are important to the First District and the state of Minnesota as a whole,” said Congressman Finstad. “Since my first day in Congress, I have known that the House Ag Committee is where I can best serve my constituents and be a strong advocate for the world-class agriculture we have in the First District. I am grateful to continue serving on this committee and look forward to working under Chairman Thompson to get to work passing a Farm Bill that puts our farmers, growers, and producers first.