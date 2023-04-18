The Mississippi Winona-La Crescent Watershed Partnership passed its first work plan this month, assigning more than $577,000 in state funds to projects in 2023 and 2024 aimed at protecting surface and groundwater, maintaining habitats and promoting sustainable land use practices.

The 10-year plan is part of Minnesota's One Watershed, One Plan program, an initiative by the state Board of Water and Soil Resources to create water plans that align with natural waterways instead of county boundaries.

Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties, the city of Winona, four soil and water conservation districts and a local watershed district partnered to create the plan serving several small watersheds stretching along the Mississippi River from La Crescent to Wabasha and west into Olmsted County.

"All of the One Watershed, One Planning efforts foster a lot of collaboration, shared services. If there's somebody in one entity who's an expert, we can rent them out. It saves money in the long run, I think. And it allows us to all have the expertise that we all need," said Sheila Harmes, Winona County water planner.

Southeastern Minnesota is home to several conservation challenges, including karst geography that makes it easier for excess nutrients to run off into drinking water, erosion filling water bodies with sediment, and a lack of uniform practices across the region's numerous small landowners. Some federal funding sources for conservation projects have dried up and state funding has not kept pace.

"A lot of the funding from state hadn't been increasing as time goes on to reflect cost of living," said Amanda Gentry, resource conservationist with the Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District. "Prices for doing projects on the ground, the prices have just gone up."

For comprehensive watershed management plans, state money is dedicated, meaning local officials can count on funding until 2033 without the need to apply for grants.

"Trying to do any conservation work, you get started and then you have to stop, and then you get started on another grant and it stops again. So with the dedicated funding, once you get momentum going, you can keep the momentum going," Harmes said.

During the two-year planning period, the partnership identified priority issues including excess nutrients entering drinking water and streams, soil heath, increased precipitation and sediment build-up in waterways. For state approval, the plan also needed to identify actions to address issues and measurable goals.

"Each plan is an individual plan, the local partners decide how they want to put it together and what they want to prioritize so it's very locally driven," said Harmes.

Over half of the 2023-24 dollars are earmarked for cost share programs aimed to help landowners implement sustainable practices, according to Harmes.

Landowners pay a percentage of a project's cost with state funding covering the remainder.

The Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan on the Winona County website contains the complete list of the plan's projects.

Many cost share programs are aimed at farmers, with projects including creating buffers, filtration areas and manure management plans to prevent agricultural runoff and sediment from entering streams, planting native vegetation to attract pollinators, planting cover crops and reducing tillage to improve soil health, and rotating where animals graze to allow vegetation to regenerate.

During the planning process, consultants mapped where drinking water supply and groundwater is most vulnerable, and where shallow aquifers are located, meaning conservation staff can be strategic when reaching out.

"It's nice that we can target, say for sure we know this is needed here, the plan's already determined that, and we know that we're consciously spending funding on this project," said Gentry.

For urban residents, funding is dedicated to implement strategies to manage stormwater runoff including rain gardens and rain barrels to reuse water.

Funding is also directed to developing long-term flood control and bluff protection projects to be implemented in future work plans.

"Conservation to me is something that's just beneficial across the board; whether you're a farmer, an urban landowner in town, you're a student in school, conservation should affect and touch everyone in some way shape or form because we want to make sure these natural resources are out there and available for everyone to use," said Gentry.