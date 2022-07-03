Construction begins week of July 11 for west end of Highway 30 project in Rushford

Phase 2 work of the Highway 30 reconstruction project in Rushford is scheduled to begin on the west end during the week of July 11, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Phase 2 work zone is from West Stevens Avenue to western city limits and it will be closed to thru traffic. Work is scheduled to be complete in late October.

Phase 1 work in the downtown area will continue during this time and it is anticipated this area will be complete by the last week in July.

Traffic impacts

Through traffic should continue to use the Highway 16 detour.

Residents within the project will receive a separate notice with additional detail.

Questions can be directed to Jayme LaPlante with Dunn Blacktop at 507-577-1800.

Project summary

The project includes reconstructing a half mile of Highway 30 from the western city limits to Highway 43 (Mill Street). It also includes replacing existing sidewalks and extending sidewalks, replacing storm sewer pipe and structures, improving downtown lighting and reconstructing city sanitary sewer, water main and services. Work is expected to be complete at the end of October.

Stay connected, informed

Learn more about the Highway 30 project on the MnDOT project website and the City of Rushford website.

Check out other MnDOT southeast Minnesota construction projects and sign up for updates.

Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and follow us on MnDOT Southeast on Twitter.

Find road updates in Minnesota on 511mn.org or get a free app at Google Play or the App Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0