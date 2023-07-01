Construction of the new Winona County Detention Center is approaching completion with the facility expected to have temporary occupancy for staff next week and be ready for operations the first week of August.

The contractors on the project, Market & Johnson Inc., said the construction of the new jail in Winona is between 90-95% complete. The largest remaining tasks are installation of an elevator and security electronics.

Despite temporary occupancy of the building starting next week, Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said inmates will begin being housed in the facility in early October.

“We have to go in there with our staff and work out the bugs and make sure our policies are in place,” Ganrude said. “We’ll have to figure out things like, if we have a prisoner in a cell block that needs to go to medical, how do we do that safely and securely.”

With the Winona jail currently only able to be a 72-hour facility, Ganrude said he’ll be happy when the new facility, which will have 80 beds, is open and inmates won’t have to be transferred to surrounding counties.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams was given a tour of the new jail Wednesday and was happy with the progress made.

“I think it’s state of the art,” Williams said. “It’s an unbelievable improvement to what we have had.”

Ganrude said the new jail is going to have everything the old one didn’t.

“We never had program space, medical space or even a place for really sitting down and just having a conversation,” Ganrude said. “We had a library that was kind of the everything room. That was not really adequate for anything.”

Apart from more space like training rooms, Ganrude said the new facility will allow for programming like the Huber release program, which allows inmates to go to work and back to jail after.

“It’ll allow us to let them go out to work and bring them back in safely,” Ganrude said. “We’ll have a better space than we had previously downstairs. It was adequate, but it was a basement with a remodel job. Now it’s built specifically for the Huber release program.”

The biggest addition with the completion of the new jail is the programs that’ll be available for inmates. These programs like chemical dependency treatment or mental health services were not able to continue in the last jail.

Market & Johnson reported that most of the exterior work is complete on the project with the interior, minus the floors, receiving its final cleaning.

The installation of the security electronics is scheduled to begin July 10, the facility generator is scheduled to arrive around July 17, and the ceilings, windows, painting and recreation room have all been completed.