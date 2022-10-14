Construction of the new jail will bring back programs for inmates

Despite starting the development for the new jail in Winona through some adversity, construction of the new Winona County Jail is back on track and set to finish in June 2023. With completion of the new jail, the location will have 80 beds and have the space to bring back programming for the inmates and house the dispatch center.

“Initially we had issues with the permitting and the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry,” said jail administrator Captain Steven Buswell. “That gave us a delay and then we had a soil correction issue to fix, so initially we were about six months behind.”

The hired construction management company, Market & Johnson Inc., was able to figure out another process of working on the location and make up for some of the lost time, said Buswell.

“That actually made up three months,” said Buswell. “And then everything started to fall in place. Market & Johnson Inc. were able to secure the concrete and steel that had become big-time issues for a lot of people in the industry.”

After construction is completed in June of next year, there will be a three-month transition period to make sure the dispatch center is working correctly and the employees are squared away in the new facility, said Buswell.

“Obviously, we get inmates in and everything like that, but we want to make sure that dispatch and all their operations are functional, their 911 system works and everything, before we hit the switch and say this new facility is up and running,” said Buswell.

Currently, the Winona jail is only considered a 72-hour holding facility, where inmates would have to be sent to jails in the surrounding area, like those in Houston, Olmsted and Freeborn counties, said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

The opening of the new jail will also bring back much of the programing the Winona jail used to offer for inmates, said Ganrude.

“There’s a number of programs that will be involved that we’re already starting to gear up and get ready for when the new building opens,” Ganrude said. “But a big one would be the Huber release, where if you have a job, or you’re looking for a job, and fit the criteria, we would release you from jail to go right to your job and come right back to the jail when you’re done.”

Along with the Huber release program, the jail intends to have programs for chemical dependency treatment, inpatient care and mental health services above their normal medical services, said program coordinator Dave Glithero.

“Just having the extra space [in the new facility] helps with our programs,” said Glithero. “We’ve been housing people out so we never have the numbers to make some of these programs work. So the space is awesome, but the ability to hold our inmates here opens up a whole new door of us allowing these programs.”

The Winona County Jail started many of these programs back in the 1990s. Unfortunately, the programs were not able to continue and moved to other facilities, said Buswell.

“We will have multi-purpose rooms that can be used for individual breakout spaces, whether that’s a program or an attorney coming in. They’re effective spaces to use,” said Buswell. “We could never do that before because we had a very limited space.”

The goal of the programs is to bring those needed services to inside the jail, said Buswell.

“There’s a lot of support in the community. I like to say it’s like when you run a relay. You have a baton in your hand. But once you come into the jail, unfortunately, that baton never got handed into the jail. We’re really trying to make those services a part of the jail,” Buswell said.

Jails have changed, said Buswell. Instead of just punishment being the main focus, there are services that can help the inmates prepare for life after incarceration.

“Eventually, these people are going to be back out in the community,” said Glithero. “So what can we offer them to change their behavior or help them to be a productive member of society later?”