Winona Volunteer Services broke ground last week on its new 22,000 square foot facility, which will serve as the future home to all of its services in one place.

The facility — which will combine the work being done in three buildings currently — is supported through a capital campaign publicly announced in April.

Volunteer Services has set a goal to raise $1.1 million. Staff hopes funds can be pulled together by September with the help of the area's community and grants expected to be announced in the fall.

As of Tuesday, $183,438 had been raised.

The capital campaign goal represents only a portion of the new facility costs, as the total goal is an estimated $4.8 million -- the majority of which was already raised from private donors.

The idea for the new facility started to develop about a decade ago.

Winona Volunteer Services Executive Director Sandra Burke said she was contacted at that time about potentially buying the Habitat for Humanity's building on Laird Street, because Winona Volunteer Services already owned two other buildings on the same block.

Burke said she agreed then, but the purchase wasn't finalized until 2019.

From there, the organization's staff began to really look into its options of how best to use space on the block, eventually leading to the decision to build one facility.

"It's going to I think help the community realize that all of these services are under the Winona Volunteers Services umbrella," Burke said about the importance of the plan. "It's important for people to know that when they buy clothes at the clothes shop or they donate clothing, they're helping all of our programs, not just the food shelf, but they're helping home-delivered meals. They are helping coordinated assistance. They're helping groceries on the go through those clothing sales."

Burke said the organization will save on maintenance costs, especially as all three buildings needed important upgrades.

"The other thing we strongly feel that it will provide a great sense of unity to our volunteers," Burke said, as she said the volunteers will no longer be separated into different buildings. "It's good for them to know, 'Hey, we're working together for the good of this community.'"

She said being in one facility will also help limit issues on days when the organization is short-staffed, as she said it is often challenging to manage multiple properties.

Burke said it will be useful to streamline services, as confusion can arise easily when three buildings with 20 doors in total are involved.

The new facility, expected to open in the spring, will offer a one-stop-shop to many, as the food shelf, the clothes shop and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will be in one permanent space together.

To donate toward the capital campaign, visit winonavs.org or mail a check with the memo "Capital Campaign" to 402 East Second Street in Winona.

People interested in making a large donation can also contact Burke at 507-452-5591 to make a pledge for up to five years.