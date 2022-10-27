Costumes, music and magic Saturday in downtown Winona

On Saturday, the Winona Main Street Program will host its third annual Streets & Treats event downtown.

The event will have a costume contest judged by the Great River Shakespeare Festival, trick-or-treating at participating businesses, live music by Amanda Grace and performances by the magician The Magic of Isaiah.

Running from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Streets & Treats is one of the ways the the Winona Main Street Program hopes to cement downtown as a gathering place in an already close-knit community, said Anna Sibenaller, director of Main Street programs.

“The Main Street Program’s vision is to create a downtown where people want to be. We are focused on our historic downtown, trying to make it successful for business and a place residents and visitors enjoy,” said Sibenaller. “There’s a lot of organizations and local businesses that are really dedicated to making Winona a fun and friendly place to be. As far as downtown Winona goes, the Main Street Program is hopefully at the core of, and hopefully a linchpin of, bringing everyone together.”

Organizing the Streets & Treats events required working with a lot of local businesses and sponsors who give a great amount of energy to set everything up. And it gives them the visibility that shows their dedication to support the community Sibenaller said.

“I’m looking forward to all of it,” Sibenaller said. “It’s been a really popular event in the past, so I’m looking forward to seeing how many people come, what the streets look like filled with people, and I can’t wait to see all the costumes.”

The Winona Main Street Program tried to make everything on the schedule fall in line together, said Sibenaller, so families have the opportunity to participate in as much as they want.

“From 1 to 3, you can trick or treat at the participating businesses," Sibenaller said. "Amanda Grace will be playing from 1 to 2 at Peter’s Biergarten and then we’ll have the costume contest by Nate & Ally’s, The Magic of Isaiah stage show, and the announcement of the winners of the Window Walk that has been going on for the last month."

Sibenaller, who is just over a month into her tenure as director of Main Street programs, said the event has the opportunity to garner the energy of the community in celebrating Halloween this year.

“I know the director before me once said, ‘There’s nothing like the feeling of being on the other side of a big, fun community event and knowing how much effort it took to put that together, and then to see everybody come and enjoy it can be really gratifying,’” said Sibenaller. “I think we all are looking forward to that feeling.”