Cotter Schools is making some big changes in the upcoming year aimed at improving education for its youngest students and moving the institution closer toward its goal of a more cohesive campus.

Cotter plans to open a central elementary school when students return in August.

The new school will house students who previously attended the Cotter campuses of St. Mary’s, St. Stan’s and St. Teresa’s. The churches that own the St. Mary's and St. Stan's school buildings will determine how the now empty space is used.

The elementary school will be located in Cotter's former resident hall, which is being renovated. Currently known as Loretto Hall, the expanded building will be renamed St. Luke Hall.

With four classrooms for each grade, Cotter students in kindergarten through sixth grade will be housed in this building.

Children enrolled in Cotter's Montessori programs will not be affected.

Mary Eileen Fitch, president of Cotter Schools, said the four-story building had an entire floor removed, allowing for additional ceiling space. The new addition has allowed the building to be reconfigured and created larger spaces such as classrooms, a gymnasium, a music room and band room.

"It's very significant construction in terms of a huge renovation and then a significant portion of new construction," Fitch said.

At the elementary school, students will have experience a range of educational opportunities, from academic learning to social-emotional learning.

Fitch said a large emphasis is placed on STEM in the school, allowing children to learn about science, technology, engineering and math from an early age.

Music, physical education, and art, along with other classes, will also be offered to students each week.

Fitch said a band program will be available to all students in fifth and sixth grades.

The former residence hall is not the only building Cotter is renovating.

The Tau Center, which was purchased by Cotter from Winona State University, will be transformed into an early childhood education center.

The center will house multiple programs, including the pre-school and educare programs currently on the St. Mary's campus, a second Montessori toddler and children's house program and a new infant care program.

With the success of the Montessori programs at the Main Square campus, Cotter determined there was enough community demand to support another Montessori program.

A new infant care program is expected to open in early 2024.

"The Winona community has a very significant need for infant care, which is very well documented here within our community," Fitch said. "And so the additional space in this new building allows us to expand into that area that we have not previously done in hopes to meet the needs of our community."

Fitch said the schools' investment in the facilities is significant, but declined to provide details about the cost for construction and renovations. Fitch said the campus has a number of generous benefactors, hosts fundraisers and seeks out other funding opportunities through grants.

Fitch said the changes align with Cotter's one-campus plan, which seeks to consolidate the multiple campuses Cotter operates.

"There's certainly going to be conveniences for families to have their students all in either the same building for the first time or certainly in close proximity, within a block or two of each other," Fitch said regarding the one-campus plan. "So I think that is very nice."

With enrollment continuing to grow and excitement shown by many members of the community about the changes, Fitch said families appear to support the plans Cotter has in place.

"We hope that by bringing our various ages of learners closer together that we can capitalize on some of the opportunities for older students, for example, to lead and mentor younger students and to have some shared opportunities for growth and for kids to learn from one another," she said. "And I think a lot of those things are much more possible in a one campus model."

To help families and students with the transition, Cotter schools is sending out information and plans to conduct educational open house events.

Additionally, more opportunities like tours, open houses and orientation sessions in the newly renovated buildings are expected to be scheduled as renovations come closer to being completed.

As for staffing, some current employees will experience changes with their daily tasks and routines due to the movement of grades into new buildings and other adjustments.

Cotter also plans to hire new staff to meet the needs created by the new program options and increase in enrollment.

For more information about the changes and renovations at Cotter, visit cotterschools.org.

