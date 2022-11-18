Count birds at your backyard feeder during Audubon’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count

The Winona Bird Club invites residents to participate in bird feeder counts from the comfort and safety of their own homes on Saturday, December 17.

Anyone may take part, and those who live within 7.5-miles of Lake Park Lodge (that is, inside the Winona count circle) may report findings for the count tally. Simply check your feeders several times during the day, and mark down how many birds of each species you see.

Birders of all ages are welcome to take part in the feeder count on December 18. Novice birders will find this event to be a stress-free, family-friendly introduction to birding. For a count form and simple directions, contact Lorraine Kilmartin at lkilmartin5727@msn.com.

Fill your feeders early on Dec. 17

Even if you can’t count feeder birds that day, you can support the Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count by filling your feeders. Club members will be walking and driving within the count circle, and backyard feeders are a great help to these field-counters.

Count Results

A local compiler tallies the numbers for each species from the feeder counts and the 12 routes within the count circle. The data is entered into the databases of the Minnesota Ornithological Union and the Audubon Society. A regional editor checks the results to limit errors before submitting the data.

Ornithologists in the US and around the world use the findings from the Christmas Bird Count to observe long-term changes in species’ populations and ranges. The findings can point to habitat needs, land-use strategies, and the impact of climate change. The count has also helped researchers gain a better understanding of citizen science. Current and historical findings are available at the Audubon Christmas Bird Count site.

About Winona Bird Club

The Winona Bird Club has been meeting regularly since 1961, holding monthly programs from September through May. Typical programs include scientific information and engaging personal experiences related to the conservation of birds, mammals, aquatic life, and other aspects of the natural environment. Programs are free and open to the public. Nominal annual membership fees enable the club to offer high quality monthly programs, field trips, Christmas Bird Count, and a youth environmental camp scholarship.